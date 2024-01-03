Man Who Just Found Out You Should Vacuum Your Bed Every Week Uses A Dyson To See Exactly What He Has Been Sleeping On

We all slack off on our chores from time to time. Whether it be making the bed or doing the dishes, there’s always going to be a day that they go unfinished.

However, what about the chores that you didn't even know you were neglecting? The cleaning habits that have gone unfinished — for, well, your entire life?

Dave Chen just learned about one of these chores, and he took to TikTok to make sure everyone adds it to their weekly to-do list.

Dave Chen made an unsettling realization after he vacuumed his mattress for the first time.

Chen pulled out his empty Dyson vacuum at the beginning of the video — showing it to the camera — and saying he was going to see just how much he could clean off of his mattress.

After learning from another woman on TikTok that you should be cleaning your mattress weekly, he was interested to know if it was really required or just an unnecessary task.

However, when he finished vacuuming and showed the contents of the cylinder, both he and his viewers were equally disgusted. The vacuum collected what he said was two weeks' worth of dust and it was more than most people would care to know.

An unclean mattress can actually get you sick.

According to Matthew Lee, a research specialist at Dyson, mattresses often carry dust, bacteria, and other viruses that can leave families susceptible to illness. Because they harbor dust, they can also foster an environment where dust mites thrive.

Being that the average American barely washes their sheets once a month, it’s not surprising that even fewer are vacuuming their mattresses.

Cleaning expert, Dena, who gives tips to families about useful chores, shared a video that can help people make a good mattress cleaning part of their weekly routine. Instead of just vacuuming it, she suggested shaking baking soda on it, letting it sit, and then vacuuming it as normal.

Not vacuuming your bed can allow ‘dust mites’ to fester which is especially problematic for anyone with allergies.

While dust mites might not be the creepy crawlers we imagine, they can still do a great deal of harm. Instead of burrowing into your skin or biting you like typical “bugs,” dust mites create dust through several different avenues that ultimately can cause allergic reactions and sickness.

Photo: Science Photo Library / Canva Pro

Studies show that most households have at least one bed in their home that carries dust mites. Because dust mite allergens don’t live in the air, like other allergens, they settle into fabric and cloth (like a mattress) and live for much longer.

In an effort to combat dust mites and their allergens, there are a number of ways you can clean your home, outside of just vacuuming your mattress and cleaning your sheets.

Using an air purifier and buying a mattress protector can help mitigate dust mites and illness.

No need to burn your current mattress. According to cleaning experts, there are measures you can take to get the mites and dust under control and manageable.

Get in the habit of using an air purifier daily and also occasionally leave your bed unmade so your sheets fully dry out to prevent mold and mildew.

It's also a good idea to invest in a mattress protector.

Whether you were aware of the necessity of vacuuming your mattress or not, making it part of your weekly routine can help to both keep your home clean and protect your family from unwanted allergens and illness.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.