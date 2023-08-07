Hotel Manager Explains One Basic Thing Hotels Provide That She'd Never Use — 'Trust Me!'

A traveling hotel manager recently decided she wanted to share her hotel tips with other fellow travelers, so she made a TikTok account called “@travelinghotelmanager.” Her first TikTok touched on one fundamental thing that all hotels provide — and why you should never use them.

She explained why you should never use full-size hotel shower bottles.

As more and more hotels seem to be employing full-sized shower bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash, a traveling hotel manager says you shouldn’t be using any of them.

“When you check into your room and you go into your shower and you see these, these are usually full-size,” she explained in the video while walking into her hotel room’s shower. “We have shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Here's your tip. Don't ever use these.”

Typically, hotels offer complimentary bottles of all kinds of toiletries — hand wash for the sink, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and sometimes even toothpaste if you ask nicely! These items, however, are traditionally of a small variety and are often expendable. Every hotel room gets restocked after every visit and so it’s safe for guests to use.

However, many hotels have recently made the switch to full-size toiletries to show environmental goodwill.

According to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “The shift from single-use toiletries to bulk-size dispensers allows hotels to make a gesture of environmental goodwill — reducing waste by eliminating 200 million to 500 million mini plastic bathroom containers each year depending on the chain — while also lowering their costs over time.”

Lower cost plus higher environmental efficiency equals happy customers, right? Well, maybe not, according to recent research led by Chekitan Dev, professor at the Cornell University School of Hotel Management, via the AJC.

“About 86% of hotel guests use the tiny single-use toiletries compared to only 24% that use soap or shampoo in dispensers, based on data from 33 U.S. hotels operated by a major global hotel company that features more than 50 amenities on its properties,” they reported.

However, Dev believes that these numbers will change over time as hotel guests become more accustomed to it and more hotels make the transition from small bottles to dispensers.

Unfortunately, our friend the traveling hotel manager claims that they’re not entirely safe.

“Why? Because they're not secure,” she said. “These can come off, and the previous guests can put anything they want in there. They can put hair color, bleach, anything in these. Don't ever use these.”

Of course, this is assuming that previous hotel guests are devious enough to sabotage the toiletries, but it’s better to be safe than sorry! Anything can happen, so it’s better to just bring your own toiletries.

To ease concerns from the public, many hotels actually place these bottles in holders that are tamper-proof as access to the bottles comes from a key that guests are not provided with.

Regardless of whether or not hotel guests actually make the switch, the positive effects of removing waste far outweigh the cons, especially if everyone is bringing their own toiletries to the hotel, to begin with.

