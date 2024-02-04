Man Declares These Are The 10 Worst Days To Have A Birthday

Your birthday should be a day that solely revolves around celebrating you.

Unfortunately, depending on the day you were born, that may not always be the case.

Social media influencer, Jacob Hoff, shared his list of the top 10 worst days during the year to have a birthday, and we cannot help but agree with most of them.

Here are the top 10 worst days to have a birthday, according to Jacob Hoff.

Hoff unveiled his list of what he believes to be the worst days of the year to be born in a TikTok video that has garnered over 17 million views.

10. June 19

June 19, also known as Juneteenth, marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States in 1865. Although the day holds special significance in American history and is a day where we honor African American history and heritage, it may not be the best day to have a birthday.

“You’re trying to compete with the abolition of slavery? Who do you think you are?” Hoff said.

9. December 7

December 7 is also a significant day in American history. On this day in 1941 during World War II, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise military strike against the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It is remembered as "Pearl Harbor Day" and is observed as a day of remembrance for those who lost their lives in the attack.

Also, not the most joyful day to have a birthday.

8. December 13

While December 13 is not recognized as a national holiday, many Swifties argue that it should be. Music icon Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989, and if you happen to be born on the same day, her birth will undoubtedly be overshadowed by yours.

Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock

“You don’t even want to touch that one with a 39-and-a-half-foot pole,” Hoff insisted.

7. January 1

Most of your friends and family will be more interested in celebrating the New Year than they will in your birthday.

“They’ll just call you the New Year’s baby,” Hoff said.

6. The same day your sibling(s) were born

With 365 days in a year, some family members are bound to be born on the same day. However, the one person (or people) you may never want to share your birthday with are your siblings. Your parents will often suggest having a joint birthday party, splitting presents, and sharing a cake. It is never really just “your day” when your brother or sister has the same birthday as you.

5. September 11

While Hoff claims that you do not want to be born on September 11 for “obvious reasons,” if you’re not American you may not understand.

September 11, 2001, marks one of the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. history. Nineteen terrorists associated with the extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes and flew them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and into a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers on board deterred the flight from hitting its intended target, the U.S. capitol building in Washington D.C.

Photo: Minghong Xia / Shutterstock

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on September 11, and it is a day of mourning rather than celebration in America.

4. May 8

This day is the only day Hoff cannot pinpoint why exactly it is a terrible day to have a birthday, and we’re honestly not sure either.

3. April 1

April 1, also known as April Fool’s Day, is a day when people play practical jokes and hoaxes on each other. If you tell people that it is your birthday on April 1, odds are that they won’t even believe you, convinced that you are playing a prank on them.

2. December 25

If you are born on Christmas Day, you will most likely have to spend the rest of your life receiving half the amount of gifts as the average person.

Photo: Bogdan Sonjachnyj / Shutterstock

“This is for Christmas AND your birthday,” loved ones will often say to you as they hand you your present.

“Jesus don’t want you sharing his birthday with him either,” Hoff teased.

1. February 29

February 29, also known as “Leap Day,” only comes around once every four years. If you happen to be born on this day, you will spend most of your future birthdays not even having a birthday at all!

Many people who are born on Leap Day opt to celebrate either on February 28 or March 1 instead.

When Leap Day does happen to come around, the people who celebrate a birthday are technically not even celebrating their chronological age since it only comes around every four years. So, if you are turning 20 years old, you are actually celebrating your fifth birthday!

No matter what the date, always make your birthday a celebration.

Hoff's list is all in good fun, and that's exactly what birthdays should be as well. Regardless of the date, always take time to treat yourself on your birthday because you deserve it.

While there are certainly less than ideal days to have a birthday, you should feel loved and celebrated by your closest friends and family, who will dedicate the day to honoring you and you only!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.