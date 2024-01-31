Jason Kelce Congratulates Taylor Swift For Reaching The Super Bowl In Her 'Rookie Year'

Unless you’ve completely disconnected from social media and television, you probably know that popstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are dating.

Kelce is the latest in a long string of high-profile boyfriends that haters love to point out Swift has been linked to.

Swift has drawn ire in recent months for attending Kelce’s football games. Accusations have sprung up across the Internet that she is distracting from the game and “ruining” the NFL. However, the Kelces don’t seem to agree.

In the latest episode of Travis and his brother Jason's podcast, 'New Heights,' the pair discussed Swift.

Bethany Pendleton posted a TikTok with a montage of some of the best “Tayvis” moments from the brother's recent podcast episode. She captioned the video, “This week’s episode was too good.”

The episode was recorded after the Chiefs' big win against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28 which secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce gave Swift some special praise: “Shoutout to the newest member of the Chiefs' Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year!”

After chuckling, Travis Kelce responded, “Shoutout to Tay. Thanks for joining the team!”

Swift’s father, Scott, also got a special mention for his connection to Chiefs' coach Andy Reid.

“Obviously we’ve already talked about how they kind of know each other from the Philly days. Scott Swift, shoutout to Big Scott, him and Andy are good friends. That was a cool moment to see afterwards,” Travis Kelce said, referring to an interaction between the two.

Jason Kelce referenced the big post-game celebration on the field and added, “We had the whole family out on the field. We had me, mom, dad and Taylor.”

This statement in particular had fans melting. “Jason calling her family,” one person commented on the video with a heart emoji. “The whole family. Goodbye, I will never recover,” another said.

For Travis Kelce, though, it all came back to his huge achievement. “We’re going to the Super Bowl, baby!” he said excitedly. “We’re going to the Bowl. We did it.”

Not everyone is so happy for Swift and Kelce.

While many fans are happy for the couple, others are not so thrilled. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that one football spectator yelled at Swift during a game and said, “You’re ruining football!”

“Some fans didn’t appreciate her crossover from global pop star icon to madly-in-love football fan,” the opinion piece noted.

While football purists may be upset, the hate has gotten even worse in recent days. Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that the Chiefs’ slot in the Super Bowl was actually handed to them to give Swift and Kelce a larger platform from which to endorse Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

According to CNN, Swift has been called a “Pentagon asset” by Fox News anchor Jesse Watters, and “an op” by conservative social media influencer Benny Johnson.

Despite the critics who just can’t let go of their dismay over Swift and Kelce’s success and happiness, the couple appears to be unbothered.

Swift has not let the backlash stop her from supporting her boyfriend at his games, and Kelce has attended several shows on Swift’s mega-popular The Eras Tour. (Although, Swifties have admittedly been more welcoming than football fans.)

What truly matters is that Swift and Kelce clearly care about each other, and they aren’t letting public discourse affect their relationship. Each has been accepted by the other’s family, with Jason Kelce even suggesting that Swift is part of the family.

Blocking out the haters is something that neither of them is a stranger to, and it surely won’t stop them now.

