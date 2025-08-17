Every person deserves to be treated with dignity, kindness, and respect in their relationships. When respect breaks down, it typically manifests through observable changes in behavior and communication that signal deeper relationship problems.

Recognizing these warning signs can help individuals understand when professional help might be needed or when it's time to honestly evaluate whether the relationship is serving both people's best versions of themselves.

If a man has lost respect for a woman, he will display these 9 subtle behaviors:

1. He makes her play house

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

You live together. You have children. You share bills. You cook, clean, and wash clothes. Sometimes people even assume you are married, although he still tells people you're his girlfriend. You have essentially taken on traditional wife duties without the title, and he seems in no rush to give you one. He's getting all the perks, while you get very little in return.

Advertisement

2. He says no to getting married, even though she wants to

bixstock / Shutterstock

I'm very serious about this. Many guys, early in the relationship, have straight-up said they don't want to get married.

He said something like: "Marriage ain't for everyone!" or "My parents weren't married and I'm doing well!" Or maybe even, "No, Jennifer, I'm not interested in marrying you." But you persisted, thinking you would be the one to change him.

Please keep in mind that no amount of love can make someone do something they don't want to do.

One study suggested that a man's refusal to marry, while often linked to a lack of respect, can stem from a variety of complex factors beyond just disrespect. While a man's lack of respect for a woman can contribute to his unwillingness to commit to marriage, it's important to consider other potential reasons, such as fear of commitment or past trauma.

Studies show that 1 to 2 years is not only adequate, but optimal for the dating/courting/assessment period. If you're in a relationship less than two years, it's very reasonable that he hasn't yet asked you to marry him.

If you're past the three-year mark in a committed relationship and your partner still is not ready, it's going to be a gamble to wait. (Note: most gamblers end up broke!)

Advertisement

3. He doesn't see her worth

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

I've noticed that as men get older, we become more analytical about a woman's worth. (But get this, not simply her value but her "relative value".)

The guys I know are constantly making subconscious calculations about what's being offered versus what it's going to cost them. Do you have excessive debt, several children (not his), or other responsibilities he doesn't want?

Bottom line, most men "hold on an average hand" and only marry when the perception is that we're gaining an asset.

Advertisement

4. He only calls her to hook up

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

If you always get the call to hang out with him and his boys, or to accompany him on the business trip to a fun city, but you don't get the invite to any company events or family gatherings, he's saying, we can have a good time together but it stops there.

It's important to recognize that a single action like calling only for hookups isn't necessarily a universal sign of disrespect in all cases. A 2017 study explained that factors such as individual expectations, communication, the specific context of the relationship, and even societal influences can shape how these situations are perceived.

Advertisement

5. His family doesn't like her, and he does nothing to change that opinion

fizkes / Shutterstock

If he grew up in a household with mama or grandma (or big sis, auntie, etc.) at the helm, chances are, no matter his age, those "other" women carry heavy influence on his decisions.

If his family doesn't like you — especially if, as a collective, they don't think highly of you — that alone could permanently keep you in girlfriend zone.

Advertisement

6. He's chronically irritated by her

Yuri A / Shutterstock

I hate to say this so bluntly, but there is no other way to explain it. If your words or actions create constant irritation, there is no way he's going to want to bond with you for life.

An article by the University of Oklahoma stressed that the reason for the irritation matters. A fleeting irritation over a specific event is different from perpetual, pervasive irritation that encompasses a range of situations and seems directed at the person rather than their actions.

Advertisement

7. He doesn't respect her boundaries

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

You came into the relationship saying you have rules and standards. He then broke every rule, and you lowered your standards to accommodate being with him.

Even worse, you never enforced anything you originally claimed you would. At this point, you have created bully material, not husband material.

Advertisement

8. He won't commit

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

He's cool with calling you his girl, truly loves you, and desires to spend the remainder of his days on this earth with you; however, the discussion of marriage is taking it to a level he is psychologically uncomfortable with.

Commitment phobia is a real issue I've seen impact many men, especially those with a history of losing a loved one early in life. I've only seen this cured with counseling or therapy.

While there's no singular, universally accepted theory stating that a man's inability to commit is always a direct sign of a loss of respect for a woman, it's a common perspective expressed in relationship discussions. Factors like emotional uncertainty, fear of intimacy, and past trauma can also contribute to commitment issues, regardless of the man's feelings of respect for his partner.

Advertisement

9. He doesn't make her feel like she matters

Kmpzzz / Shutterstock

Everyone on this earth wants to feel like they matter. The key ingredient in a relationship is taking that thought a step further and knowing that you matter to your partner. If he doesn't feel like he needs you, why even be together?

Feeling constantly invalidated can have a significant impact on a person's self-esteem and emotional well-being. An American Psychological Association (APA) study explained that when a partner's behavior consistently undermines their sense of self-worth, it can create a toxic dynamic.

Paul C. Brunson, co-host of Married At First Sight UK, serves as Head of Global Research at Tinder. An American-born relationship expert, entrepreneur, and television host now based in London, he also co-hosts Celebs Go Dating and is a relationship consultant on Lorraine.