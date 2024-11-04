5 Common Traits Of Unmarriageable Men, According To Psychology

These five men will keep you up at night, and not in a good way. If you want a boyfriend, run now. While the following types of men may reserve a special place in your heart and be good for a memory or two, they aren't ideal candidates for a serious relationship.

If a long-term romance is what you truly desire, it's best to avoid these men and not date them. While there are always exceptions to the rule, men who fit into these categories aren't likely to deliver the goods. They're bound to thrill you, disappoint you, frustrate you, and disappoint you again.

Advertisement

Here are five common traits of unmarriageable men:

1. He's always waiting for the next best thing

Many people, and most especially men, hold on to the one they're with until the next best thing comes along. Some of these people are cowards, others are jerks, and all aren't ready for a serious relationship with someone else if they can't even be honest with their current partner. Honesty helps improve the well-being of relationships, according to research from 2022.

Besides, don't you want a man who dares to speak the truth? And if he did it to her, what makes you think he won't do it to you?

Advertisement

2. He's an eternal bachelor

Inzmam Khan / Pexels

He's also known as The Eternal Bachelor or Mr. Cheap and/or Lazy. Perhaps he's bitter. You'll recognize him when he starts talking about his 'psycho' ex-girlfriend.

According to a 2023 survey, 39% of women believe men calling their ex "crazy" is a red flag. Whether he was burned by love or is the child of divorce, he thinks he doesn't want or need romantic love. He might change his mind when he meets a special girl, but until further notice, she isn't you. Don't waste your time investing in his potential.

Advertisement

3. He has no idea what he wants to do with his life

Many men need to figure out their life's purpose or at least find a job that they don't hate before they're ready to put the effort into a serious relationship with you. These types can be a bit scattered, as they're trying so desperately to find out who they are.

According to a 2017 survey from LinkedIn, it's normal to not know what anyone wants in life, especially in their 20s. They are good guys in disguise. Remain Facebook friends and let fate take its course.

4. He never has the time or energy for you

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Advertisement

The opposite of #4, this guy has it all figured out and is focused on his career and or/hobbies. When he says he doesn't have the time or energy for a serious relationship, believe him. According to research from the Institute for Family Studies, the biggest reason men say this is because they have a fear of commitment. Otherwise, good luck trying to compete for his attention.

5. He still has a college mindset

Meeting up with this recycled frat boy at overcrowded bars for overpriced Coronas doesn't count as a date. Mr. Beer Pong resembles Mr. I Don't Date, but his distinct feature is his reason for not dating which has a lot to do with his boozing and womanizing.

Let's just say his iPhone contains an overabundance of phone numbers from all-too-willing-just-turned-twenty-one-year-olds that he met at the last call. Five beers and two text messages later, he realizes his life mission: to party like a rock star.

Advertisement

Rachel Russo is a dating and relationship expert, matchmaker, author, speaker, image consultant, educator, and marriage and family therapist.​