10 Clear Signs Your Partner Truly Isn't Treating You Right

People who don't treat their partners right are always rage-inducing, but there's something particularly infuriating about a partner who knows they're not treating someone right and doesn't care. A person who is unapologetic about their bad behavior is only going to get worse.

That's why it's best to leave them the minute they show you their true faces. If you notice any of these signs, you're dealing with an incurable, unapologetic partner. Take this dating advice and get out of that relationship while you still can.

Here are the clear signs your partner isn't treating you right:

1. They admit their behavior is wrong, but won't correct it

Knowing you're a jerk doesn't make a situation any better. The only way to make things better is to take steps to correct a terrible situation and do the right thing.

2. They blame everyone else

Srdjan Randjelovic via Shutterstock

Deflecting blame is a key indicator someone will be abusive later on in a relationship, according to 2000 research from The American Psychological Association. If they are saying it's someone else's fault they did something, it's time to bail.

A person who does this will never be able to take responsibility for their actions and will never apologize.

3. They always have an excuses

They are a jerk to you because they've been hurt in the past. They are jerks to the waiter because they earn minimum wage.

No matter what the situation is, they will never admit it's their wrongdoing. Instead of trying to make them see the light, you're better off just leaving.

4. They see you're upset but don't care

Actions speak louder than words. If they don't care when they're hurting, annoying, or embarrassing you, they are a grade-A, self-centered jerk. The best way to deal with someone like this is to run before they hurt you anymore.

5. They think it's okay to be mean, as long as they're not mean to you

When you're on a date, always keep an eye on how they treat the waitstaff. If they are treating you well but bully others, don't be surprised when the tables turn on you, too. A bully is still a bully.

6. You feel they don't want to hear about your life or anything that matters to you

New Africa via Shutterstock

When a person is a true jerk, it's all about them. They will want to talk about themselves 24/7. They do this because you don't matter enough to be a topic of discussion.

"A 2023 study by The Journal of Psychology found that a lack of curiosity in a relationship, regardless of gender, can be detrimental as it signifies a lack of interest and engagement and can hinder healthy connection and intimacy. Individuals with higher curiosity tend to have better relationships due to their active desire to understand their partner and their life experiences," advised dating coaches Orna and Matthew Walters.

7. They complain you're way too hung up on manners, or accuse you of being a user

Some people have a seriously entitled attitude when it comes to dating, and that attitude turns them into jerks. If they call you picky, a snob, or a gold digger because you want to have them pay for dinner, treat you politely, or accept rejection gracefully, they are a loser who didn't deserve you in the first place.

With people like this, you can be sure they'd demand an apology if you were to tell them to lower their standards the way they told you to lower yours.

8. They are cavalier about horrible things they've done to people and even brag about it

If you see this happen, run! If they are proud of being a terrible human being, they will most likely take joy in hurting you, too.

9. They ghost you or stan you up

In this case, they are not only an unapologetic jerk — but also a coward.

Psychologist Kristin Davin elaborated, "What is ghosting? Well, people who just up and disappear have one very important trait in common: they’re avoiders. They want to avoid confrontation at all costs and equally don't want to deal with their uncomfortable feelings.

"The emotional maturity that comes with giving the person you are dating an ounce of common courtesy is not in their emotional vocabulary or repertoire. Their emotional immaturity trumps the desire to do the right thing and just come clean about wanting to move on."

10. They show no remorse when they do something awful

Some people just can't show remorse, and that's why they're called sociopaths. Unfortunately, the only way to improve life with a sociopath is to cut the sociopath out of your life.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.