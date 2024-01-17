How to get in touch with your spiritual side.
Are you seeking clarity, peace, and a deeper connection to your life purpose? It might be time for you to get in touch with your sacred self and have a spiritual transformation.
This week I led an immersive spiritual retreat in Arizona. Amazing people showed up. They all had the intention of transforming their spiritual life while activating their intuitive self.
Everyone who attended experienced healing and even rebirth in some part of their life. The closing ceremony was a culmination of all they had become aware of over the weekend.
Spiritual retreats are a great place to change your life, but if a retreat is not available to you, don’t let that stop you from creating a significant shift in your life.
Here are 8 tiny practices that lead to an incredible spiritual transformation:
1. Meditation and prayer
Every day the guests were led through guided meditations to meet their angels, and guides, gain clarity, and release limiting beliefs.
We also spent time in prayer and experienced gratitude for our community and connection to all that is. Any form of meditation and prayer will deepen your connection to the spirit.
2. Create a spiritual community
Creating your spiritual community is an important part of expanding your awareness and opening your heart. There is joy in sharing your thoughts and inspiration with like-minded people.
If you don’t have a spiritual community, take classes and meet new people. This can be virtual or in person. Keep trying different groups until you find a good fit.
3. Pay attention to where you feel good and don’t feel good
Becoming aware of how you experience our energetic world is a vital part of intuitive living and enjoying a healthy spiritual practice.
Discovering how your energy field expands and contracts in different environments can help you create healthy boundaries, so you can live with an open heart.
4. Activate your intuitive self
Learn how to receive guidance from the Universe, your guides, and angels. This can be done when you take different classes or have a one-on-one session with a trusted energy healer.
Once you become aware of your true self, and your unseen team, your life will transform.
5. Make peace with the past
As you begin to open up your heart, you will see new possibilities. But, first, you must release the old story. This is one of the most powerful healing experiences you can have.
Once you find peace with your relationships or past traumas, you are free to discover new horizons. This probably won’t happen all at once, but even one shift in perception can change your entire world.
This can be done with a professional council or life coaching.
6. Design a new life story by living with intention and making choices that inspire you
This mindset recognizes accountability for where you are in life and the choices you have made.
Practice choosing things because of what you love, not what you fear.
7. Live with compassion for yourself and others
Allow yourself to connect on a heart level.
Make compassionate choices every day.
8. Have trust and faith in yourself and the universe
Let fear fall away. The more intuitive you are, the easier it is to trust. This skill increases when you let go of the past and make inspired life choices. Remember, you can always choose again.
Notice where you're putting your attention.
Are you stuck in the past or are you open to new experiences? Does your mind take you to fearful places or do you experience peace and inspiration?
Learning to connect with higher vibrational energy will transform your life like nothing else.
You can’t always pinpoint exactly where your spiritual journey began; it might be many small steps that lead you to what feels like instant healing — a real spiritual transformation.
Remember expanded awareness and life transformation is possible for everyone, the where, when, and how don’t matter.
