The Magic Combination Of Traits Only The Most Successful, Well-Loved People Have Perfected

Over the years, I've heard many people blame their life challenges and insecurities on being an empath. But I've got news: we're all blessed with empathic abilities. Anyone can tap into it, they just need to be focused on learning how to be empathetic without giving up their strength or healthy boundaries. This is how empaths can become successful and happy.

The magic combination of empathy and healthy self-protection is key to finding balance. A Cambridge study of balancing the empathy "expense account" showed that your ideal level of empathy may not be your maximum amount of empathy."

In other words, there's no need to be overwhelmed. You get to choose what you interact with and what you create and that is how you become successful while still being well-loved.

11 ways to master the magic combination of empathy and self-protection

1. Create and maintain strong boundaries in your life

This will help you maintain solid energetic boundaries as well. Pay attention to your gut feelings. If something doesn’t feel good, don’t engage.

2. Recognize what you can control and what you can’t

JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

You have the power to control the company you keep, the news you watch, and where your thoughts and actions take you.

3. Be discerning about who you spend time with

Pay attention to the level of fear in your friend group, spiritual teachers, and other constants in your life. Fear is not the friend of highly sensitive people. Choose loving and respectful environments and people.

4. Practice clearing your energy

We all walk into situations that are filled with less than loving energy. Take the time to release any of the heaviness you might have picked up. A shower, bath, nap, or time outside in nature are some easy ways to release the lower vibration energies.

5. Stay open to receiving messages

These may come from the Universe, guides, Angels, and your higher self. Many people shut down their ability to receive because of fear, lack of faith, and a heart that needs healing.

6. Trust the messages that you receive

This is huge. As young children, we were more in tune with the flow of the Universe. Children don’t question their feelings. As adults, we've been trained not to trust everything that is not part of our logical world. I can promise you , many messages are aligned with miracles and not logic.

7. Be courageous and create a life that is aligned with your heart

simona pilolla 2 via Shutterstock

When you honor your ability to use your intuitive powers, it's a bold move. Soon, you will discover a life that is easier and filled with inspiration. You will desire to learn more, and your consciousness will expand. You will find comfort in peace.

8. Practice grounding techniques every day

This might be hiking, sitting on the ground, and meditating. Find what works for you to stay grounded. Lately, I've been wearing a black tourmaline necklace, and I always spend time outside.

9. Move

Harbucks via Shutterstock

Moving your body is key to thriving on Earth. Movement helps release blocks in your physical, spiritual, mental, and emotional bodies. This can be a gentle movement practice or more rigorous like running. Massage is also a great way to move energy.

10. Ask your guides and Angels to protect you

The perfect time to do this is when you are doing your grounding practice. After your prayers and meditation, see yourself and your loved ones completely protected.

11. Practice restorative and loving self-care

Slowing down and paying attention to your needs is a must for wellness. This opens your heart, assists in healing, and creates a channel for more messages.

As an empath, living life intuitively is the only way you can fully enjoy all the universe has to offer.

This doesn’t mean that you will work as a psychic. It means you recognize your role in co-creating an inspired, love-filled life.

Recognize what serves you and walk away from energy that depletes your loving nature.

Polly Wirum is an intuitive life coach and writer. She helps people connect to the energy of peace via intuitive reading, life coaching, or live channeling sessions.