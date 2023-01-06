8 Lipsticks For Kissing That Men Love Most

By Lindsey Schickner and Andrea Zimmerman — Written on Jan 06, 2023
Whether you're single or attached, a great lipstick brings out the giddy schoolgirl in all of us, and it's time to play a little Spin the Bottle.
The only product you need from now until Memorial Day is a staple lipstick.
Whether a matte coral or glossy pink, keep his gaze on your perfectly painted pout, and the kisses are sure to follow.
These are the eight best lipsticks for kissing that men love most:
1. Yves Saint Laurent Spring 2013 Collection Rouge Volupté Sheer Candy' Glossy Lip Balm
This sheer, glossy balm is boosted with a vitamin-rich fruit extract that will leave your lips feeling sumptuously soft and hydrated for up to 8 hours.
2. Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour
From L'EXUBÉRANTE (a bright fuchsia) to LA FAVORITE (a vibrant coral), these non-drying lipsticks glide on lips with a soft, velvet matte finish. Sometimes super shimmery, glossy lips are too much in the summer heat. Offset your permanent sweaty, salty, sun-kissed glistening skin with an elegant matte lip in a bold, flirty color.
3. Lottie London Forever Lip Kit
This lipstick & lipgloss duo includes a comfortable long-wearing lip gloss with an ultra-glossy finish formulated with rosehip and hyaluronic acid, joined by a complementary lipstick formulated with argan oil and olive oil, which gives full impact color in just one swipe, taking your lips to the next level.
4. Trinny London Lip Luxe
A cream-based, densely pigmented lip color that lifts your whole complexion and makes you feel desirable in any room.
5. Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick
Creamy, moisturizing lipstick with aloe vera & avocado oil that provides long-lasting color in a single, hydrating swipe. Find your favorite Vice color, from sheer pink & everyday nude lipstick to bright orange & red lipstick.
6. Ooh La La Organic Barely There Lip Balm
For the man who prefers an au naturel lipstick approach, add just a hint of color to your lips with this Barely There balm.
7. Sucreabeille Hecate Lip Paint By Fat And The Moon
Hecate is a juicy wine color that adds just the right amount of drama — and it's semi-matte so that you can add less or more for impact.
8. Hallyu Strawberry Lip Mask
With all that smoochin' going on, don't forget a lip mask! This one is smoothing and moisturizing which will leave your lips feeling hydrated and extra-kissable.
Lindsey Schickner is the director of marketing at Glamsquad with over 10 years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor at Yourtango.
