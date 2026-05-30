The most intelligent and authentic, yet introverted, people are often misunderstood.

From miscommunications to feeling a pressure to explain every choice, if you have a deep personality that no one really understands, these things will sound familiar, no matter where you are. You're a deep thinker, but also an eccentric person, who isn't always interested in conforming to the societal norms and expectations of the world around you.

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If you have a deep personality that no one really understands, these 9 things will sound familiar

1. Feeling misunderstood for being quiet

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It's no surprise that many introspective, introverted people find themselves misunderstood by the general public, because extroverts are largely praised. They're rewarded for their loudness and confidence, usually because they make people feel special in social settings, at the expense of introverted people.

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Whether it's having their quietness weaponized against them or being blamed for needing to prioritize their alone time, it's typically people with deep-feeling minds and personalities who feel protective of their introverted habits.

2. Being drained by small talk

Many people avoid conversations with strangers and small talk because they assume they'll be bored or uncomfortable. Especially for introverted people, small talk and superficial interactions can be incredibly draining. They're deep thinkers and emotionally sensitive people, so they need a reflection of that depth in their social interactions. Otherwise, they're left feeling unfulfilled and fatigued.

People with deep personalities know better than anyone the toll social interactions can take, especially without space for rest or solitude. From open-office concepts in the workplace to feeling pressured to say "yes" to social interactions, they're regularly drained by small talk that's both entirely unnecessary and unfulfilling.

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3. Preferring to spend time alone

Much like their tendency toward quietness, people with deep personalities often enjoy spending more time alone than the average person. They're naturally introspective because they have the capacity to think and feel things deeply. Of course, when they're not getting depth from someone else, socially or from a conversation, they can rely on their alone time to craft it.

They don't have to second-guess how valuable their alone time is, because their introspective and thoughtful mindset about spending time in their own company makes all the difference for the benefits they reap.

4. Resonating strongly with art and media

While coming back to the same TV shows and movies for comfort can often be an individual's way of regulating emotions or dealing with stress, it's also possible they feel a deep connection with the media itself. From being a part of a movie fandom to enjoying the work of a specific artist, they appreciate art and form a strong connection with it time and time again.

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Especially considering sensitivity often predicts how someone interacts with art and their own creativity, it's not surprising that people with the most depth get the most out of these pieces. Even in art museums, people comfortable with thinking deeply and looking slowly are the ones who get the most out of it.

5. Not being able to ignore social energy

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Many people with deep-thinking minds are used to being incredibly observant and picking up on cues and language others miss. Whether that's immediately recognizing when someone doesn't like them or noticing the energy of a room shift when someone enters, they can't help but be socially aware, sometimes in ways that make them uncomfortable.

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They can read every room and notice people's energies, but sometimes, it feels like a gift and a curse. Especially when they're struggling with insecurity, looking to other people for validation can feel inevitable when you can essentially read their minds.

6. Being easily overstimulated

According to a study from Scientific Reports, sensitive people tend to be more easily overstimulated by sensory information like loud rooms and daily stress.

Even if no one else really understands the anxiety of being in these environments and dealing with all of that emotional turmoil, it fuels a deep-thinking person to seek alone time and stillness more often.

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7. Constantly considering the 'why' behind everything

Whether it's someone's behavior or their own, many people with deep personalities have spent their lifetimes considering the "why" behind everything. Even when it comes to their own patterns and thoughts, they're effortlessly self-aware, challenging their own assumptions and taking action to grow as people.

They always consider the complexity of their lives and relationships, rather than assuming and sitting comfortably in stagnancy.

8. Feeling homesick for past versions of themselves

Nostalgia and old memories create more meaning for us in life, which is why deep-thinking people with a lot of personal depth often feel more drawn to entertaining these experiences. However, that doesn't always mean it's easy and fun to look back. Just because you can look back and reflect doesn't always mean it's a humbling, exciting experience.

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So, it's usually people with deep personalities who find themselves making space for nostalgia more than the average person. They're prone to looking back at old photos and sparking conversations with old friends, grieving past versions of themselves they don't need and won't get back.

9. Carrying emotional labor

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Emotional labor, despite what we often hear about it, can sometimes add to mental health when engaged thoughtfully and with depth. Of course, carrying too much can drain people quickly, but with intentionality, this kind of emotional work and effort can be meaningful.

From regulating personal emotions to having deep, hard conversations with loved ones, it's these kinds of people who figure out how to intentionally manage emotional labor for their own benefit.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.