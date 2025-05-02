People aren't always black and white. Despite how TV shows and Disney movies make it seem, it can be challenging to determine someone's character without getting to know them thoroughly first. Still, not everyone has the time to sit and chat with someone. Sometimes, people want to know what they're getting themselves into with as little effort as possible.

So, if this is the case, then they're in luck. Some questions can reveal if a person is genuine in under 30 seconds. From asking about their passions to inquiring about what matters most to them, these questions at the bare minimum can help people identify possible red flags to be on the lookout for. However, what that person decides to do with that information moving forward is up to them and them alone.

11 Questions that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds:

1. ‘What’s one thing you’re working on to better yourself?’

The first question that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds is, "What's one thing you're working on to better yourself?" Real people who want to improve are always finding ways to do better, whether this means improving their health or maturing more; these individuals are self-aware of what they need to work on.

At first glance, this might seem like something most people do. After all, who is actively looking for ways to improve themselves, right? However, people may be surprised to know that change does not sit well with human nature. According to a 2019 study, human beings are more resistant to change than other animals. Even if humans understand that there are multiple ways to achieve a goal, they tend to stick to the most familiar approach, even if it is less efficient.

Still, despite how difficult it may be, genuine people will seek professional help or even read professional books to gain a better insight into how they can change. On the other hand, individuals who are not seeking self-improvement will struggle to come up with a response, often resorting to a vague answer, such as "I'm working on my inner peace," rather than providing detailed information.

2 ‘What's something most people misunderstand about you when they first meet you?’

There's no way to honestly know someone without talking to them thoroughly and getting to know them on a personal level. It's theorized that it takes approximately 50 hours to transition from acquaintance to casual friend, according to a 2019 study. Despite this fact, many people will continue to stereotype others, viewing them as intelligent or temperamental without taking the time to get to know them thoroughly.

So, if someone wants to know who someone truly is, a question that can reveal if a person is genuine in less than 30 seconds is, "What's something most people misunderstand about you when they first meet you?" While it might sound unimportant, first impressions do matter.

For example, someone's inability to reflect on other people's opinions of them is a significant indication that they are very surface-level and incapable of being vulnerable. Not only that, but how someone answers can also reveal a lot about themselves.

For instance, if someone says, "They say I come off as intimidating, but that's probably because I'm successful," this can sound thoughtless. People who are unable to reflect or believe they are better than others will almost always bring the conversation back to how great they are. On the other hand, if someone says, "I think most people see me as standoffish, but I'm just a bit shy," this reveals a deeper level of thinking and, even better, vulnerability, which is something fake people often lack.

3. ‘What’s something you’re passionate about?’

It can be challenging to pursue one's passion in a world that actively discourages people from pursuing it. From being told that pursuing a life in the arts is unimportant, to being worked so hard that they have very little time to pursue their passions, there are plenty of ways people allow their passions to take a back seat.

Still, if someone were to ask the average person, "What's something you're passionate about?" most people would have a response — even if they don't have time to engage in these activities. This is probably why this question can reveal whether a person is genuine or fake in under 30 seconds.

How passionate someone is is already a great way to determine how authentic they are. However, the excitability with which they discuss their passions and how quickly they come up with an answer reveals a great deal about a person. As it stands, fake people leech off of others' passions and, as a result, might copy others' answers or come up with a vague, "I like reading" answer without much detail.

Yet, a person whose authentic will shines through as they discuss their favorite genre or how much they read a week. This inner happiness is easy to spot a mile away, as a 2014 study found that people who live authentically are more satisfied with their lives months later, leading to greater overall happiness.

So, if you want to know who someone is, watch how they respond to this question. Do they light up when they respond? Or, do they mutter their answer with a blank face? People with no passion will almost always be the ones at the bottom of the ladder.

4. ‘What’s something you’re learning about right now?’

Learning is one of the best ways to keep people's memories sharp. According to the American Psychological Association, participants who engaged in continuous learning showed an improvement in their memory. However, this isn't all that learning is good for. From learning how to control their emotions to becoming a better partner, every person should strive to learn something new to become the best version of themselves.

And for those that are authentic and genuine, the thought of learning and improving themselves isn't all that uncomfortable. Unlike fake people, genuine individuals understand that educating themselves is the most effective way to improve as a person. Yet, a question that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds is, "What's something you're learning about right now?"

People who are fake often lack genuine interest in improvement. They dislike being challenged, and they certainly do not appreciate being put on the spot. This is why asking this question is so important. Whether they understand it or not, it forces them to reflect and ask themselves the uncomfortable question, "How have I been changing as a person?"

For those who are fake, they might not have a response or, worse, come up with a vague response, such as, "I'm learning so much." Yet, for those who are genuine, they'll gladly ramble on about the new things they've read or the great tips they've learned by speaking with others.

5. ‘What’s one thing you can’t live without?’

Most people have been asked this question before. From interviews to random one-in-the-morning conversations, it's not uncommon for people to ask the famous, "What's one thing you can't live without?" For those who are genuine, they might respond with something like, "I can't live without my mom." Yet, out-of-touch individuals would probably respond with something along the lines of, "I can't live without my curling iron."

Now, on the surface, this might not sound like a big deal. A quick laugh and a shrug, and most people wouldn't dare revisit this topic. After all, they're probably joking. However, people who instantly respond with this surface-level answer struggle with one thing: being vulnerable.

People who are fake often struggle to open up to others. So, accustomed to living in their little bubble, these individuals will almost always offer a humorous or vague answer rather than reveal what they're honestly thinking.

This isn't all that shocking — licensed marriage and family therapist Marisa T. Cohen PhD, LMFT explains, "It usually involves a great deal of self-disclosure, in which we share our deepest wants, fears, needs, and desires," which can explain why fake people struggle with it in the first place.

6. ‘What’s the best compliment you ever received?’

The next question that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds is, "What's the best compliment you ever received?" When asking this question, most people won't give it much thought. If they're the average person, they might gush and give several examples, because let's be real, everyone likes to be admired.

However, the focus of the conversation can reveal a lot about a person. For example, someone who only discusses how beautiful they thought someone was probably isn't all that much of a deep thinker and appreciates a surface-level compliment. Yet, if someone responds along the lines of, "The one time someone complimented me on my skills or character," then they are most likely being genuine and, by extension, are a much more authentic person.

Now, does this mean that there's anything inherently wrong with the other response? No — after all, there's nothing wrong with appreciating a nice compliment directed at how good they look. However, this could be a sign that they aren't as deep-minded as others, which in turn, can make it more likely that this person is fake.

So, if someone isn't sure, watch their reaction to the other questions. If their responses are just as questionable, then they're most likely a fake person. As Camille Preston, Ph.D., explained, "In a world that constantly pushes us toward surface-level perfection, choosing depth is a radical act. It's a commitment to seeing ourselves — and others — in our full, complicated, beautiful humanity."

7. ‘What’s one thing you’re terrible at?’

While everyone is born with their own set of talents, everyone is also born with their own set of weaknesses. From being terrible at math or not being the most sociable person out there, a question that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds is, "What's one thing you're terrible at?"

People who are fake dislike admitting they're bad at something. Wanting to be perceived as perfect, these individuals are not fond of discussing their weaknesses, let alone what they are not good at. According to licensed psychologist Guy Winch, Ph.D., "Some people have such a fragile ego, such brittle self-esteem, such a weak 'psychological constitution that admitting they made a mistake or that they were wrong is fundamentally too threatening for their egos to tolerate." This is probably why disingenuous people dodge this question the second it's brought up to them.

More often than not, these individuals will turn the question and make it sound like their weaknesses aren't weaknesses at all. They'll say something along the lines of, "Oh, I'm so bad at not working hard." However, if someone is authentic, they will be upfront about their weaknesses and, most importantly, unashamed. With a smile and a shrug, they'll admit that they suck at science or taking tests and happily move on from there.

8. ‘What’s one value you’ll never compromise on?’

Everyone has a long list of values that they refuse to compromise on. From prioritizing family to putting their religion first, these values guide them and cause them to make crucial decisions that may not always be comfortable. For some, this might mean quitting a dream job, while others might find themselves cutting people off.

So, if someone truly wants to know who someone is, a question that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds is, "What's one value you'll never compromise on?"

Fake people don't have many values they stick with. As long as it serves their best interest, they don't particularly care if it's ethically questionable.

And while this thought process may seem bizarre, many people who are not genuine operate from this type of mentality. According to a 2017 study, people are becoming increasingly individualistic over time. Therefore, if someone provides a vague answer or responds with something questionable, you should exercise caution. It's unfortunate, but people who can't list one single value likely are as fake as they come.

9. ‘What’s one thing that motivates you after having a bad day?’

What can begin as a quick coffee run sometimes leads to an unfortunate mishap, like spilling an eight-dollar coffee on the floor. This can cause a late arrival to work and make them feel rushed, possibly even leading to skipping lunch to catch up on time lost from the spill.

Life is unpredictable and can turn the simplest moments into explosive ones. Still, genuine people find a way to make the most of those moments and, as a result, develop effective methods for turning their chaotic day into something more manageable. For some, meditation or finding ways to make their day brighter after work might be a solution. Maybe they repeat the famous, "I had a bad moment, not a bad day," dialogue in their head, or go for a run. Regardless, these genuinely self-aware people find ways to make the most of their dreary day.

On the flip side, fake people don't know how to turn their frown upside down. So consumed with their own needs and thoughts, they allow their thoughts to run wild, putting them in an even worse mental state.

With this in mind, if people want to know who a person is, a question that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds is, "What's one thing that motivates you after having a bad day?" Not only does this demonstrate that someone is self-aware and reflective, but it can also reveal whether someone can remain positive despite whatever challenges they face, showcasing a resilient mindset.

10. ‘If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?’

If people were being honest for a second, everyone has something they'd change about themselves. Maybe they cannot keep their anxiety under control, or worse, they have a huge need for validation. Regardless, if most people were being honest with others, they'd admit to wanting to change a thing or two.

That being said, a question that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds is if someone asks, "If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?"

It's typical for answers to be superficial, such as someone saying they would alter their weight, but some disingenuous people claim they'd never change anything because they are perfect just as they are. While there's nothing wrong with feeling perfect as-is, it's also unrealistic for 90% of people to assert this and genuinely mean it. Gaining confidence and working through trauma can take years — even the most confident people out there struggle to love themselves for who they are.

So, while having this as a response isn't necessarily a red flag, it is most likely an indicator that someone isn't being entirely honest with how they feel about themselves, which, in any regard, is a sign of some inauthenticity.

11. ‘What’s something small that made you really happy recently?’

Finally, the last question that can reveal if a person is fake in less than 30 seconds is by asking, "What's something small that made you really happy recently?" Truly genuine people can appreciate the small moments in life. Perhaps their partner bought them a coffee, or they commented on the beautiful weather — real, authentic people try to find joy in the smallest moments.

On the flip side, fake people don't acknowledge something unless it benefits them. This often means that unless something is working out for them in significant ways, it isn't worth their energy to recognize those small moments. As a result, most fake people will respond with something along the lines of, "I can't remember," or give a colossal example of something amazing that happened to them.

If someone gives poor answers to any of these 11 questions, it doesn't mean you should instantly remove them from your life. Instead, it's important to monitor their behavior. While they may generally be sincere, there is also the possibility that the person is entirely disingenuous.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.