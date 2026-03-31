With a recent Gallup study revealing that more than three-quarters of Americans are dissatisfied with the current state of the country and their lives, it's not surprising that there are a slew of socioeconomic and personal issues that affect the average person. From financial struggles to a lack of community, if you're not worried about these things right now, you're doing way better than most Americans.

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While we often avoid and object to words like "privilege," if you're not worried about certain things and situations, there's no denying you have it. So, appreciate where you are, hug your people closely, and make the most of a secure life, because there are millions of people who would do anything to live your daily life, even on the most mundane days.

If you're not worried about these 10 things right now, you're doing way better than most Americans

1. Feeling lonely without community

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With the deterioration of "third spaces" in the face of rising prices and commodification, many people are missing out on the small interactions and moments of "belonging" that come from communities in their daily lives. A few decades ago, even someone struggling to afford their bills could use a "third space" to connect with people and seek support, and now, they're dwindling, along with all the resources and opportunities they used to provide.

So, if you have a strong network of social support or the money to afford paying into community spaces like a shared gym or a co-working space, you're doing way better than most Americans. Even if you don't realize it, it's these small moments of connection that truly add purpose, happiness, and general well-being to your life.

2. Affording basic necessities

According to an Urban Institute study, Americans need an average salary of around $145K to feel economically secure in the current economy, and more than half fall short. In fact, not only are most Americans falling short of reaching security, they're actively struggling to survive with rising prices and inflationary pressures on basic necessities like childcare, groceries, and rent.

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With the average cost of groceries alone rising over 32% since 2019, economic struggles are transforming into real food security issues for many Americans, especially alongside added restrictions around food assistance benefits in the last year. So, if you can afford groceries or gas for a commute to work without second-guessing if you can make the rest of your bills at the end of the month, there's something to be grateful for, even if you're not as financially secure as you'd like to be.

3. Growing credit card debt

Federal Reserve data recently found that over 111 million Americans can't afford to pay off their credit card balance every month, leading to heightened interest payments and a growing amount of debt that becomes increasingly harder to manage over time. Especially for people who are living in "survival mode," forced to use credit cards to afford basic necessities while working full-time, it's an impossible cycle to end.

If you have a credit card balance at all, or at least pay off your credit card without worrying if you'll be able to afford the rest of your bills at the end of the month, you're doing better than most Americans.

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4. Affording an unexpected emergency

According to an Empower study, around 1 in 5 Americans don't have any kind of emergency fund, with another 43% operating paycheck to paycheck with no savings to afford an unexpected health emergency or bill.

Most people are literally surviving, using debt to manage emergencies, and operating from a place of constant worry and anxiety that something will come up and throw their entire sense of financial stability out of the window. They worry day and night about healthcare bills, their car breaking down, or losing their job, while a well-off counterpart can blindly and blissfully adopt an "it is what it is" mindset.

5. Homelessness

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More than 59% of people are just one missed paycheck away from experiencing homelessness, so even if it feels wildly far away and impossible, it's closer for most people than they realize. From missing rent payments to being let go from their job while living paycheck to paycheck, most people don't have a safety net or savings account to get through unexpectedly rough times.

If you have a paid-off home, a savings account with months of expenses, or a social support system that could take you in, you're doing better than most Americans. Even if it seems like the bar is low, the reality of our economy and society right now urges us to take stock of and be grateful for what we have.

6. Feeling emotionally unstable and anxious

According to a study from the Stanford University School of Medicine, many people who struggle with constant anxiety or nervous system dysregulation struggle more with regulating in the face of complex, negative experiences. So, when something goes wrong or they feel unsupported, their reactions and internal feelings take over.

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Especially with many people missing out on community support or not having the money, access, or transportation to go to therapy, if you feel supported and emotionally secure, that's something to be grateful for.

7. Constant burnout

While wealthy people often have the privilege of choice around how they're going to spend their money and time, often resulting in more meaning, intention, and balance with work, the average person is stuck in a cycle of overwork and burnout trying to put food on the table and provide for their family. They don't have the luxury of taking a day off from work or planning a vacation when they're feeling overextended, because every single day of work is necessary to afford their most basic needs.

With average job burnout amongst workers nearing 70%, alongside economic struggles, most feel hopeless. So, if you have a job that offers flexibility or have the luxury of choosing how you spend your free time, you're luckier and more privileged than most.

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8. Healthcare costs and doctors' visits

While a wealthier, more privileged person can schedule doctor's visits, seek preventative care, and visit an urgent care facility when they have the sense that something is wrong, the average person is constantly dodging unexpected bills and debt. Even when they're in pain or struggling with quality of life in the face of an illness, the financial strain that healthcare options provide, for people with insurance and not, is too hefty to bear.

Some people can cut back on expenses and find ways to shrink their spending to account for high healthcare costs, but others are forced to take on debt or suffer in silence without wiggle room.

9. Struggling to balance obligations

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If you're not worried about balancing obligations and managing a million responsibilities in everyday life, you're likely more privileged than you realize, whether it's having a healthy partner or family to share responsibilities with or the money to outsource.

Especially for parents and mothers, in a time when childcare is so incredibly expensive and unaffordable for many, balancing childcare with personal careers, obligations, and responsibilities can feel impossible without help. If you have grandparents, the money to afford childcare, or a community willing to help, you're set up for success as a parent, even if the average day is still stressful and draining.

10. Living in survival mode

Whether it's financial struggles that won't go away or a cycle of emotional turmoil and loneliness, most people are truly struggling with living in "survival" mode in every aspect of their lives. From large traumas to being too drained to focus on daily tasks, this kind of dysregulation and chronic stress prevents people from being able to embrace the small joys and ease of life.

So, if you're regularly able to take a step back, express gratitude, and rest within the chaos of life, you're more lucky than you realize.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.