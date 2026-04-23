Life moves incredibly fast. One minute you're playing with sticks as a child, and the next you're an adult watching the world quickly change before your eyes. And while life's journey may be filled with challenges, there's no denying that childhood will always hold a special place in our hearts. In fact, research suggests that nostalgia is a unifying emotional experience that connects our past and present selves, helping us maintain our identity no matter how much we change over time.

When we think back to our past, we likely are reminded not only of our core memories with loved ones or life-changing experiences, but the places and things that made it so memorable. It may be fresh in our minds, but if you remember certain "vintage" things, you might be getting old. Whether it was how you used to rent movies from a store or the now outdated features of your car, getting older isn't a bad thing; rather, you're growing wiser and are reminded of how you've experienced the best life has to offer.

If you remember these 11 'vintage' things, you might be getting old

1. Walmart selling pet fish

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Once upon a time, it wasn't just groceries or cute home decor that you could find at Walmart. It was actually quite common to see pets being sold at Walmart, specifically fish. Wanting to be a full one-stop shop, they had just about anything families could need. And for a while, this worked out pretty well, until problems began to arise.

In 2019, Walmart shut down the sale of live fish due to neglect, and the era of selling fish came to an end. So, while it might have been a peak moment in childhood, it's for the best, and remains a fun memory of the past.

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2. Waiting for photos to be developed

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Back before digital cameras, where photos were taken and then immediately uploaded, photo film had to be developed in a store, usually a pharmacy or a kiosk called a fotomat. Before this, it was a time where instant gratification wasn't quite a thing. Instead, the whole roll of film was dropped off and people had to wait a few hours or days before getting their pictures printed.

But the delay made the whole experience feel more meaningful, and people often look back at this memory with joy. Of course, there were plenty of blurry shots and accidental close-ups, but that was part of the charm. Unfortunately, nowadays, we have instant previews and filters, and can scroll through thousands of images at once.

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3. Hitting the side of the TV to adjust the image

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Back in the day, kids didn't have the luxury of being able to watch anything they wanted on television. There were a few programs that would air, and you'd have to catch it at the time it ran; otherwise, you'd miss out on being able to discuss it with your friends at school. But if you remember the "vintage" process of having to hit a television to correct the image, you might be getting older.

According to Tablo, "Back in the day, antenna TV was analog, and if your reception wasn't perfect, even the largest ball of tinfoil applied to the antenna couldn't prevent a snowy picture." Enjoying television came with its drawbacks, and while the entertainment might was top-notch, the frustration was shared.

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4. Pizza Hut's salad bar

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Pizza Hut wasn't just about the breadsticks or pepperoni slices. Once upon a time, dining in was the norm, and families could afford to eat out without dropping major money. Whether it was at McDonald's or family-owned establishments, sitting down with your family and living slowly was the gold standard. But when Pizza Hut got rid of its salad bar, it wasn't just the crotons people missed.

Nowadays, most people seek connection. Due to the loneliness epidemic, people are desperate to find more ways to connect with one another, so the loss of the salad bar wasn't just the loss of a good deal or good food. It also contributed to phasing out the in-person dining experience.

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5. Sears and JCPenney catalogues

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Because everything has become so digitalized, it's not a shock that people are shopping less in stores and more online. According to marketing strategist Jennifer Dublino, "By the first half of 2025, approximately 59% of consumers prefer shopping online, while 41% still opt for in-store purchases, signaling a significant but not all-encompassing shift to digital channels."

With the decline of in-person shopping, it hit retail stores very hard. Sears once had over 2,000 stores nationwide, but now, there are only five remaining. And after a 2020 bankruptcy filing from JCPenney, they have much fewer locations. But people still remember the catalogs these two stores would send right to your home.

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6. Waterbeds

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Mattresses weren't always so comfortable. Feeling stiff and being unable to shift with one's body, waterbeds became extremely popular for their flexibility. In the 1980s, waterbeds made up 20% of the market, of which they now only make up less than 5%.

For some, they might still miss the excitement of setting up a waterbed or lying in it at night. Viewing it as an essential for childhood, people yearn to bring it back. But while it might have been fun, the upkeep was not. While people can look back at this "vintage" item and have good memories, it's probably best to keep it in the past.

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7. Manually rolling down the car window

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Most young people don't think much when they roll down their car window. They simply press a button, unaware that getting the window to go down was a lot more complicated back in the day. But for those who grew up using the window crank, it might indicate that they're getting old.

It was a huge part of people's childhoods and another reminder of simpler times when things were easier. Still, while people may miss it, it's a good thing to move on. As author and researcher Christopher Dwyer put it, "But just because we're older, that doesn't mean it's over for us. It's not. We have an opportunity to create new memories now, provided we embrace 'the now.'" So, appreciate the past while also embracing the new.

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8. Pump and pay gas stations

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While many gas station pumps are equipped with digital card readers for quick fuel-ups, it wasn't always like that. Rather than paying and then pumping gas, people were able to fill up their car and then pay afterwards.

While it may seem like a bizarre concept now, it worked for a time. Being able to trust people a lot more, it wasn't common to see people drive off without paying. But as gas prices increase and people become a lot more desperate, pump and pay gas stations are just a thing of the past.

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9. Renting movies from Blockbuster

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While movie theaters are big now, Blockbuster stores were huge at one time. You could rent old movies, new movies, and everything in between, all for an affordable fee. It was a memorable experience for kids, especially, and helped bond families together with movie night at home.

Of course, with the evolution of streaming services like Netflix and streaming services, Blockbuster was no longer popular, with only one store in the world remaining. If you remember this "vintage" experience, you might be getting older, because young people today likely have no clue what Blockbuster was, nor can they relate to the experience of video rentals.

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10. Saturday morning cartoons

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Watching Saturday morning cartoons was a ritual for kids growing up, particularly those who remember only having access to a handful of channels. Turning on the TV with a bowl of cereal in hand, there was something special about turning off the brain and being immersed in these shows. As time continued, Saturday morning cartoons slowly began to fade out of style.

According to pop culture writer Charles Moss, "Parents' lobbying groups like Action for Children's Television began... voicing concerns about cartoon violence, stereotypes, and the commercialism and anti-social behaviors associated with hours of sitting in front of the TV."

Researchers studied the alleged long-term effects of these cartoons, finding that, as Moss stated, "kids had a difficult time differentiating between the shows themselves and the ads that ran with them. Kids were also unable to understand how manipulative these commercials could be."

The federal government eventually stepped in, setting stricter standards for what could and couldn't be shown. This is when the Children's Television Act, enacted in 1990, was created, leading to the eventual decline of the Saturday morning cartoons.

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11. Cursive writing

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Nowadays, cursive isn't a requirement in all schools. While many schools teach typing skills rather than cursive writing, back in the day it was part of every school curriculum. And now, because of Common Core standards in 2010, younger generations can't read it or write it.

But if you remember the "vintage" practice of writing in script, you might be getting old, because many people consider this antiquated. While it may or may not make a comeback with Gen Zers and even younger generations, older people will never forget how to write it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.