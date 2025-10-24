Introverts often prefer to do many things alone. While these individuals have nothing against going out and enjoying a social experience with others, they require alone time to recharge their social batteries, and solitary activities are perfect for that.

Most introverts hit a point during social interactions where they begin to feel overstimulated. Retreating to a low-stimulation environment in those moments and doing something peaceful and soothing can help calm them back down. If you find yourself preferring to do these things more than you prefer being around people, you are likely more introverted than you thought you were.

If you prefer doing these 11 things alone instead of being around people, you’re more introverted than you think

1. Reading

monshtein / Shutterstock

When you prefer to read alone instead of being around a lot of people, you may be more introverted than you originally thought. Introverted people get an energy boost when they spend time alone.

Unlike extroverted people, introverts recharge from alone time and feel more comfortable filling their time with solitary activities. Reading alone allows them to quietly concentrate on their book, which is a significant sign of an introvert, and it recharges their social battery.

Advertisement

2. Watching movies

Stokkete / Shutterstock

Introverted people tend to need time alone for quiet reflection. Doing an activity, like watching a movie alone, allows them to feel a chemical found in the brain called dopamine. Someone who prefers watching movies alone is likely more introverted than they think.

Introverts tend to be more sensitive than extroverts to dopamine. They require less of this chemical to feel motivated and stimulated. Therefore, they require fewer social interactions to acquire dopamine. Doing activities alone in calm environments activates an introvert’s acetylcholine receptors, which makes them feel motivated and content.

Advertisement

3. Going on long walks

phM2019 / Shutterstock

Going for long walks alone is an introverted way of recharging and making time for quiet reflection. If this is an activity that you would rather do instead of spending time with many people, you are probably more introverted than you thought you were.

If you are introverted, spending time will be a choice, and it will never feel forced due to fear or a dislike of other people. It is mostly always out of choice and a need for reflection. “It’s important to distinguish between decisions that are avoidant and ones that are positively felt. Spending time alone is beneficial when it is a choice that is done for its own sake,” explains Lisa Jones of The Positive Psychology People, a platform that hopes to allow access to positive psychology for all.

Advertisement

4. Running errands

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

An introvert, especially if drained from enduring an excessive amount of social settings, will likely want to find a productive activity to do alone. If you enjoy running errands alone over doing it with other people, you are more of an introvert than you thought.

Kendra Cherry, a psychosocial rehabilitation specialist, mentions that, “This does not mean that introverts want to be alone all the time. Many introverts love spending time with friends and interacting with familiar people in social situations. The key thing to remember is that after a long day of social activity, an introvert will probably want to retreat to a quiet place to think, reflect, and recharge."

Advertisement

5. Traveling

Grusho Anna / Shutterstock

When you find yourself wanting to travel alone more often instead of being around people, you may be more introverted than you think you are. Traveling alone allows an introvert to do as they please on their trip without having to abide by the wants of others. It also allows them the time they need for reflection.

“This difference in how introverts and extroverts interact with the world significantly impacts how we approach and experience solo travel. While extroverts might be drawn to vibrant city centers and lively social scenes, introverts tend to seek calmer or even isolated places,” explains NomadHer, an app dedicated to encouraging solo travel safety for females. Visiting a more peaceful location is a great way for introverts to recharge and reflect.

Advertisement

6. Listening to music

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Most introverts enjoy listening to music alone because it allows them to quietly reflect, and it can provide them with a sense of social connection without having to be overwhelmed with actual social interactions. If you prefer listening to music alone, there is a good chance that you are more introverted than you thought you were.

“There may be times when you’re just as happy to retreat to your own inner musical world, especially if you don’t wish to connect with the others around you. Perhaps you also find your environment less pleasant than the world created by your music,” mentions Susan Krauss Whitbourne, a professor emerita of psychological and brain science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. If you find yourself feeling this way, you likely are introverted.

Advertisement

7. Cooking

fizkes / Shutterstock

You may be more introverted than you perceive if you prefer to cook and eat alone. Doing a task like cooking alone may be therapeutic for an introvert and a time for them to escape how overstimulating social interactions can be.

Cooking can be a controlled and predictable activity for an introvert, therefore helping them calm themselves down and feel less overwhelmed. This will allow them to recharge their social battery and put into practice their more creative side by trying to follow new recipes and add their own touch to whatever they are cooking.

Advertisement

8. Exercising

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

If you prefer to exercise alone instead of spending a lot of your time being around other people, you may be more introverted than you thought. Introverts know that working out is a great activity for them because it does not require external stimulation.

It allows them to spend their time doing something productive that also helps to recharge them and lets them focus for a while. When they exercise, they gain a sense of control that enables them to be present during workouts and have little need to conform to social pressures or succumb to distractions.

Advertisement

9. Cleaning

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Most introverts enjoy being in calm environments that aid in their ability to recharge and gain a sense of control. If you find yourself enjoying your alone time cleaning more than being around a lot of people, you could be much more introverted than you expected to be.

Cleaning is not only a productive use of your time, but you may also use it as your time to regain energy after a lot of social interactions and create a peaceful environment for you to decompress after being overstimulated by an overload of dopamine. Having a clean space to come back to after being out socializing is also something someone who is introverted would highly appreciate because it is conducive to helping them calm any of their overwhelming feelings.

Advertisement

10. Reflecting on your thoughts

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

When you prefer to spend time alone to reflect on your thoughts instead of spending the majority of your time with other people, you may be very introverted. Introverts typically enjoy solitary reflection and tend to be very in tune with themselves.

Psychologist Darrielle Allen explains that introverts value their alone time in low-stimulation environments because it allows them to have their time for reflection. Reflection and introspection are two very important things to you if you are considered an introvert.

Advertisement

11. Finding solace in nature

M Stocker / Shutterstock

An introvert may prefer to spend a lot of their time alone, finding solace in nature. If you feel like this is something you would prefer doing over dedicating a lot of your social energy to other people, then you may be more introverted than you expected. A calm and low-stimulation environment is the perfect place for an introvert to recharge their social battery.

It is important to realize that introverts aren't against social gatherings. In fact, they still need social interaction for their well-being, just like extroverts do. They also tend to need time alone to recharge their social battery.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.