One of the hardest things about trust is that most people don't lose it all at once. Trust is lost through patterns of inconsistent and unreliable behavior, all of which the person in question has typically tried their best to hide or excuse.

We all avoid uncomfortable conversations sometimes, but when a woman cannot be trusted, she'll typically repeat certain phrases in an effort to conceal her deceit. Women like this believe that if they assert themselves aggressively enough, any questions about their actions or lies will go away, but usually, they have the opposite effect, driving people away and sending them into isolation.

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If a woman cannot be trusted, you'll know it when you hear her say 9 phrases on repeat

1. "I never said that"

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Sometimes people genuinely forget things. Memory is imperfect. Most of us have confidently recalled events that were later shown to have happened in ways slightly different from what we remembered.

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That part is normal. The problem arises when saying "I never said that" becomes a woman's recurring strategy instead of an occasional mistake. At first, people may give her the benefit of the doubt, but by the fifth or sixth occurrence, they'll start questioning things.

Trust depends heavily on shared reality. When someone repeatedly rewrites previous conversations, people stop feeling secure about what is actually true. Relationships become exhausting when every disagreement turns into a debate about whether reality itself occurred.

2. "You’re imagining things"

Few phrases create distrust faster than this one. Instead of offering clarification or a defensible rebuttal of a point, this response is an immediate dismissal meant to completely negate your own ability to know what is real.

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Of course, sometimes people genuinely do jump to conclusions, but trustworthy people usually understand that someone else's concerns deserve discussion rather than immediate invalidation.

What makes this phrase especially hurtful is that it shifts attention away from the issue itself and redirects scrutiny toward the person asking questions. Now, instead of examining the suspicious behavior, everyone is examining whether the observer is somehow irrational. It's a surprisingly effective way to avoid accountability while making somebody else feel guilty for noticing inconsistencies.

3. "I was going to tell you"

This phrase is said immediately after the truth has already been discovered. Nobody hears "I was going to tell you" before finding something out.

When a woman gets caught hiding information or conveniently leaving out important details, she suddenly insists disclosure was right around the corner. Her defense is meant to make it sound as if she was moments away from total transparency before unfortunate timing got in the way.

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Maybe she was. But after she says it often enough, people start noticing that her honesty always seems scheduled for tomorrow.

Trustworthy people generally understand that being honest after getting caught is not quite the same thing as being honest beforehand. Eventually, people stop believing the truth was ever actually on its way.

4. "It’s not a big deal"

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This phrase has a remarkable ability to make other people feel ridiculous for caring about something that genuinely matters. A concern gets raised, and instead of addressing the issue directly, the response is to minimize the impact.

Maybe what happened isn't a big deal to her, but trust requires respecting the impact something has on another person, even when you would personally react differently.

When a woman repeatedly believes she can decide which concerns are allowed to matter and which concerns are not, accountability quietly disappears. Relationships become lonely when one person is constantly serving as the official judge of their partner's feelings.

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5. "You should just trust me"

Ironically, people who are genuinely trustworthy usually don't need to say this very often. Trust tends to build itself through actions. It comes from consistency and reliability.

So when someone repeatedly says, "You should just trust me," it can feel a little strange, especially when their behavior is creating the very doubts they are asking someone to ignore.

Trust isn't something people owe one another automatically. It is something that grows over time through repeated evidence. Most people would rather see trustworthy behavior than listen to a sales pitch about it.

6. "Everybody lies sometimes"

Technically, this statement is true. Most people have told small lies at some point, especially in an effort to spare someone's feelings or avoid unwanted consequences.

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But when this phrase appears constantly as a defense mechanism, it's a sign that a woman cannot be trusted. While that may be true that no one is perfect, it also completely misses the point.

Most people aren't looking for perfect behavior. What they are looking for is accountability. Trustworthy people acknowledge their mistakes directly, whereas untrustworthy people try to normalize them until the conversation disappears altogether.

7. "Why are you interrogating me?"

Few things raise suspicion faster than somebody treating basic questions like a criminal investigation. Healthy relationships involve curiosity. People ask questions because they care and want to understand.

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When someone cannot be trusted, even simple questions often trigger disproportionate defensiveness. Meanwhile, the question was probably something relatively harmless.

Trustworthy people generally understand that transparency isn't the same thing as interrogation. The more aggressively someone resists ordinary questions, the more people naturally wonder why those questions feel so threatening in the first place.

8. "You’re the only person who has a problem with this"

This phrase somehow manages to sound reassuring and dismissive at the same time. Usually, it's said after somebody raises a legitimate concern. Instead of discussing the issue itself, the conversation shifts toward making the other person feel isolated. Now the implication is that everyone else is perfectly fine with the behavior, so the problem must be the person speaking up.

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That might be true. Sometimes one person genuinely is being unreasonable. But trustworthy people generally address concerns directly rather than trying to win by popular vote.

Whether ten people dislike a behavior or just one, the concern still deserves consideration. Many people later discovered that they were not the only ones with concerns. They were simply the first person willing to say them out loud.

9. "I hate drama"

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This phrase deserves a special place on the list because it is said so often by women who can't be trusted. Ironically, some of the people who say it the most seem to spend an extraordinary amount of time surrounded by drama. Friends are always fighting with them. Their exes are always crazy. At a certain point, people start noticing that the common denominator is the person speaking to them.

To be fair, some people genuinely dislike conflict and chaos, but when someone constantly announces how much they hate drama while simultaneously creating confusion, secrecy, conflict, and emotional instability wherever they go, the phrase starts to sound less like a preference and more like public relations.

Trustworthy people don't need to campaign for their own credibility. Their actions tend to do the talking for them.

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MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.