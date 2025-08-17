Research Says Women Who Feel Good About This One Thing Are Often In The Happiest Relationships

The link between good relationships and good body image is closer than you may think. If you are having a hard time with your self-esteem, then you may not be in a beneficial relationship. If you are improving your self-esteem, then you may be in a great partnership where you feel comfortable being yourself.

According to research, women who feel good about their self-image are often in the happiest relationships.

A 2013 study found that women who were happy with their bodies were more likely to be in happy relationships. And women satisfied with their relationships tended to have a more positive body image.

Advertisement

This study was presented at a meeting of the British Psychological Society. The lead researcher was Sabina Vatter, and she polled 256 women between the ages of 20 to 45 years old.

All participants were in a committed relationship at the time of the study. Twenty-nine percent were married, and 71 percent were currently living with their significant others.

They answered questions about dieting, body image, self-esteem, relationship satisfaction, and physical intimacy.

The women most critical of their bodies and weight were the least happy in their relationships.

Advertisement

They also had lower self-esteem and were less satisfied with intimacy, in general. Conversely, “when a woman was satisfied with her relationship, she was also satisfied with her body weight," regardless of whether she was at a weight considered to be ideal, said Vatter. “This shows that body and body weight can create general satisfaction, which would be forwarded to feelings for a romantic partner."

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

In reflection, Vatter added, "We also found that women who had previously been on a diet or were on a diet during data collection were less satisfied with their body weight, weighed themselves more often, were more self-conscious, and had higher BMIs than women who had not been on a diet."

Advertisement

Therefore, Vatter concluded, "These findings suggest that our satisfaction with body size, shape, and weight has more to do with how happy we are in important areas of our lives, like our romantic relationships, than it does with what the bathroom scales say."

But the results don't necessarily indicate that body positivity drives relationship satisfaction — it's much deeper than that.

Having a generally more positive or less anxious temperament could fuel both body and relationship contentment. They do not necessarily lead directly to the other.

Similarly, underlying issues — such as insecurity or depression — could propel negative feelings towards both relationships and one's weight. These underlying issues can also propel health and love choices that lead to dissatisfaction in both areas.

Advertisement

It would be interesting for future studies to explore whether women see their own happiness/unhappiness in love and body positivity/negativity as being directly linked.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a journalist, the senior editor at Reason magazine, and an adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati.

Advertisement