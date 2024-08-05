Little Girl Shares The Contents Of Her Designer Handbag — 'This Is My Mini Longchamp'

A little girl showed us just how prepared she is to take on the real world after revealing the contents of her “mini Longchamp” bag — and most of us women agree that she has all of the essentials that we would put in our own bags!

We could all take a note or two from the little girl who proudly showed off her bag and what was inside of it.

The little girl shared what was inside her designer handbag.

In an adorable TikTok video shared by Stehfuhnee, the girl’s mother, the little girl, who looks around 4 or 5 years old, sits in the passenger seat of her mother’s car as she gives viewers a glimpse of what’s inside her “mini Longchamp bag.”

Advertisement

And by what she has, it is safe to say that she is more prepared than most adults!

Advertisement

The little girl always has her cleaning rag so that she can wipe off her glasses, along with a cleaning solution that she can spray directly onto the lenses.

“I always take a Tide pen because I hate stains!” she asserted (and we don’t blame her!).

She has lip balm so that her lips are “never dry,” and of course, she cannot go anywhere without her pack of grape-flavored gum!

“That’s it! That’s what’s in my bag!” the little girl concluded with a smile.

Viewers were absolutely mesmerized by the little girl’s purse reveal.

“No money, no keys, just vibes and cuteness,” one TikTok user commented.

“She’s influencing me to get a mini Longchamp,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

“She is more organized than me. And now I need that purse. Your child is cooler than I’ll ever be,” another user shared.

Some people may believe that a child who owns a Longchamp must be spoiled and bratty.

However, this little girl clearly has her attitude and priorities in check, and it is clear that her mother is raising her right!

The fact is, we all come from different economic backgrounds, and whether you grow up with a designer bag as your first purse or a knockoff doesn't matter. What does matter is raising caring and empathetic kids.

According to educational psychologist and parenting expert Michele Borba, EdD, there are five distinct signs that you are raising a bratty entitled kid:

Advertisement

Your child always gets their way: 'No' is decidedly not something parents of an entitled child say, and if they do, the child is not receptive to it. Your child is unappreciative: For the spoiled brat, the thought never counts, and as Borba noted, you're more likely to hear "gimme" than "thank you." Your child is demanding: Generally, those demands require immediate attention. Your child has a selfish attitude: Empathy is learned by example. Kids who are entitled have an "I deserve it more" attitude. Your child always wants more: Spoiled brats never seem to be content with what they have.

It's clear Stehfuhnee's daughter was raised in wealth but her demeanor suggests a thoughtful and happy little girl who cares about the world around her.

Psychologist Jim Taylor, Ph.D argues that children of wealthy parents are not destined to be entitled. He explains that if a family's "riches are used for largely selfish purposes, specifically, conspicuous consumption, status, and power," chances are the kids will reflect that in their personalities and values. However, if children are raised with the belief that "money is used to express values such as education, travel, culture, and philanthropy" and that the true value of a person comes from how they treat others, these kids can navigate familial wealth and grow to be kind and generous adults.

Advertisement

We can assume that is exactly how Stehfuhnee is raising her daughter.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.