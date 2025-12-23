Breakfast is named the “most important meal of the day” for a reason. Not only does it tend to jumpstart the metabolism and increase nutrition throughout the day, according to the Rush University System for Health, but it also improves cognitive function, performance, and energy.

So, if someone usually skips breakfast in the morning, it's likely that they’re lowkey struggling with certain things, no matter how much they try to hide it. The seemingly small decision to skip breakfast has big consequences. It may feel like they’re too busy to wake up early or not hungry enough to eat breakfast, but in the end, it’s their well-being that’s at stake.

Advertisement

If someone usually skips breakfast in the morning, they’re lowkey struggling with these 11 things

1. Time management

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Time management is a struggle for many people, especially when it comes to setting priorities and minimizing distractions. For people who regularly deal with chaotic mornings and unprepared rituals, distractions may be their only way to get through the day without falling victim to stress and worry.

Advertisement

If they didn’t get enough sleep, chances are skipping breakfast is their only way of reclaiming some time. They scroll from their phones in the morning and struggle to set a schedule, so by the time they need to leave the house, they’re already rushing around to get the bare necessities done.

2. Their sleep schedule

On top of negatively affecting general mood and mental health, a poor sleep schedule can also harm physical well-being, putting you at risk for lower energy levels, more fatigue, and even more frequent illness. So, if someone isn’t getting enough sleep every night and consistently wakes up feeling tired, anxious, and unrested, breakfast might be one of the first things they sacrifice to snooze their alarm.

Even if it leads to more fatigue later in the day and consistently lower energy levels, it feels like the only thing they can do to cope with their chronic tiredness in the morning.

Advertisement

3. Chaotic mornings

Whether it’s mothers feeling burdened by caring for their kids and prepping their households or someone struggling with a lack of sleep before going to work, if someone usually skips breakfast, they may be lowkey struggling with morning chaos. Everything feels “behind,” there are a million responsibilities to get through, and never enough time, which leads to sacrifice.

Especially considering stress hormones associated with emotional exhaustion and chaos affect appetite, according to a study published in the Psychoneuroendocrinology journal, someone skipping breakfast may not even feel hungry enough to carve out time for a meal.

4. Decision fatigue

When someone has so many responsibilities and stressors that they don’t know where to start, that’s often called decision fatigue. There are so many decisions to make and things to prioritize that, when it comes to actually doing them, especially amid the morning pressure, nothing gets done.

Advertisement

This kind of struggle may also worsen mental clarity and energy, leading to avoidant behaviors that keep people from routines and habits that actually add value. From eating breakfast to going to bed early, and even disconnecting from technology, the more possible decisions a person has, the more likely they are to rely on easy, convenient choices to cope, even if they’re not healthy.

5. Chronic stress

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

If someone feels chronically “behind,” battling the stress of a million things, chances are things like eating breakfast or cultivating a morning routine are the last thing they’re worried about. They’re living in a state of “fight or flight,” where even the most basic tasks feel impossible to make time and energy for.

So, if someone skips breakfast in the morning, they’re likely lowkey struggling with stress. They have so much on their mind that basic self-care isn't important enough to make time for.

6. Disconnection from their body

When someone feels a lack of control, chances are they’re simultaneously feeling disconnected from themselves. They don’t have a stable kind of trust in their bodies, and they often struggle to listen to small cues, such as fatigue or anxiety, that bubble up internally.

Advertisement

They lean on avoidance and distractions to get through the day, so in the morning, when they’re working to avoid constant stress and worry, eating is the last thing on their mind. Especially if it forces them to lean into quiet time and mindfulness, prioritizing can feel entirely destabilizing.

7. A survival mindset

Someone with a survival mindset is likely more willing to sacrifice seemingly unnecessary habits like eating breakfast to focus on the small things that really matter. If someone usually skips breakfast in the morning, they may feel like they’re coping with avoidance. They’re focusing on things they view as obligations, while sabotaging their well-being by avoiding self-care and rest.

It’s exhausting to feel like you’re surviving, rather than living. You miss out on the joy because you’re so caught up in the obligation and discomfort.

Advertisement

8. Caretaking burdens

Especially for the sandwich generation, who are not only caring for themselves, but also their kids and aging parents, caring for personal needs can feel like less of a priority. Alongside this stress and obligation, skipping breakfast or meals may feel like the only way to show up. But if you’re not taking care of yourself, you’ll have less energy, love, and attention to offer the people around you.

Don’t let caretaking burn you out. Carve out mindful time to connect with yourself, even if it means waking up 5 minutes earlier to have breakfast and reflect on the day.

9. Low motivation or self-discipline

nice to meet u | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Mental health and motivation are often inherently linked. If your brain and body are too caught up in the stress of managing depression or chronic stress, chances are your motivation to make time for things like working out or eating breakfast is low.

If someone skips breakfast in the morning, they’re lowkey struggling with these things. They’re trying to cope with stress and inner emotional strain, but missing out on the benefits of small rituals and routines that add structure and intentionality to their days.

Advertisement

10. A lack of routine

A routine, especially in the morning, can set the tone for the entire day. It can provide structure for you to manage discomfort, help to relieve stress, and even energize you when things feel chaotic. However, people who miss out on small rituals and routines, like eating breakfast, often find themselves wandering aimlessly amid these stressors.

Whether it’s work obligations or stress with parenting, people who skip breakfast sabotage their routines. They’re forced to do more heavy lifting in the afternoon when they’re feeling exhausted and often battle through a morning fog that could easily be addressed with a quick meal first thing in the morning.

11. Poor work-life balance

If someone has poor work-life balance and vague boundaries, chances are their morning routines are riddled with stress and obligations. Whether it’s responding to work emails from bed, when their brains are supposed to be rising naturally, or skipping breakfast to get into work earlier, they regularly put their own well-being on hold for the sake of misguided company loyalty.

Even if it seems impossible to ignore, there’s always space to carve out room for yourself. Poor work-life balance negatively affects your health, and if you’re not meeting yourself where you are with nutrition, healthy rituals, and self-care, you push yourself closer to burnout every day.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.