While there are certainly rare personality types, from introverted intuitives to “INFJ” idealists, sometimes it’s actually the specific personality traits that define these people’s routines, well-being, and character. From showing up for people who feel excluded to avoiding any kind of performance in their interactions with others, if these traits describe you perfectly, you’re likely one of the rarest soul types on earth.

In our modern society, which is growing more narcissistic and self-centered with every passing day, these kinds of people are more needed than ever. Even if they’re often misunderstood or broken down by the chaos of the world, their empathy, creativity, and compassion for others is wildly essential to everyone’s collective well-being and happiness.

If these 11 traits describe you perfectly, you’re likely one of the rarest soul types on earth

1. You’re incredibly creative

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a 2021 study, creative people often have a higher subjective well-being than their counterparts. From being wired toward idleness and appreciating their alone time to thinking fluidly and innovatively in their conversations with others, they approach life from a more thoughtful perspective than someone who’s only going through the motions.

If these traits describe you perfectly, chances are you’re one of the rarest soul types on earth. You’re a person who brings their creativity not only to the workplace and professional spaces, but also to their personal conversations, relationships, and routines.

Advertisement

2. You’re deeply intuitive

yourphotopie | Shutterstock

While it certainly craves balance and practice, intuitive thinking styles often promote more creative habits, authenticity, and inner trust. Even though it’s not always easy to trust in themselves and feed into self-assuredness, especially for women who are naturally wired for intuition, intuitive people are set up to lead with authenticity and genuineness.

It’s a rare trait that many people suppress and avoid by disrespecting their inner gut instincts, but for the people who have the confidence to lean in, it’s a superpower.

Advertisement

3. You care about depth more than superficiality

Kandybka Alina | Shutterstock

Despite collectively yearning for deeper, more meaningful interactions and conversations in our lives, as a study shared by the American Psychological Association explains, so many people run from vulnerability or openness to defend themselves from being rejected or embarrassed. However, if opening up in conversations and craving depth with action are traits that describe you perfectly, you’re likely one of the rarest soul types on earth.

You don’t care if you have to lean into discomfort to connect with someone or break the norm of awkward silences to make people feel heard, because you need depth, meaning, and purpose to feel secure.

Advertisement

4. You think fluidly

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock

Rather than clinging to your opinions or trying to “win” arguments that are yearning for understanding and validation, people with rare soul types often think more fluidly. They don’t think only on the spectrum of “right” and “wrong,” and aren’t afraid to hold two conflicting views or opinions at the same time.

Of course, some values and opinions in sensitive areas of life can be integrated into a person’s self-worth, which makes them feel defensive and protective when they’re challenged. However, people with rare soul types care about hearing people out and aren’t afraid to shift their opinions, all to feed into more loving, empathetic, and productive conversations and relationships.

Advertisement

5. You’re authentic

Anastasija Vujic | Shutterstock

Especially in today’s society that tends to reward people who people-please and conform to trends, cultural expectations, and social norms, authentic people are a rare breed. Even in places like the workplace, authenticity isn’t just about being vulnerable and following personal values. These people also build resilience, drive innovative thinking, and make things more comfortable and collaborative for everyone.

If these traits describe you perfectly, you’re likely one of the rarest soul types on earth. You care about supporting others and making people feel safe with you, but you’re also incredibly protective of your genuine values and authenticity in ways that sometimes require social curation to find people to be accepting of.

Advertisement

6. They can easily read the room

Dragon Images | Shutterstock

From reading people’s energy when they’re feeling excluded to noticing the vibe of a room shift when a certain topic gets brought up, people with this natural level of social awareness are incredibly rare. According to a study from Humanities and Social Sciences Communication, social awareness often boosts well-being, as well as lowering aggression and tension that comes from disconnected social interactions.

People who can easily read the room not only have the tools and awareness to help other people feel seen, but also to protect their energy and set their boundaries when they need to.

Advertisement

7. You’re deeply connected to art

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Appreciating art doesn’t always mean that someone is inherently empathetic or connected to the true vision behind the work, whether it’s a movie, piece of writing, or painting, but a study from Computers in Human Behavior suggests that people who feel completely and deeply connected to art notice the human behind the outcome.

They see someone’s humanity and empathize with the human experience while enjoying art, instead of only thinking about how it makes them feel on a surface level. If these traits describe you perfectly, you’re likely one of the rarest soul types on earth, because you see beyond what’s in front of you, and instead look to the thoughtful foundations, humanity of, and creativity in the art you see in the world.

Advertisement

8. You’re slow to trust

Zoran Jesic | Shutterstock

While trust is obviously essential to all social relationships, sometimes, it’s not always healthy to offer immediate trust and vulnerability to people who don’t deserve your energy. Especially if these people are still healing from past trauma or building their own self-awareness from scratch, being picky with who they spend time around and invest their energy in is important.

Especially as trust in our general culture continues to decline over time, being willing to trust, but only with the right people, is a rare trait and superpower.

Advertisement

9. You feel misunderstood

SynthEx | Shutterstock

Even if it seems counterintuitive and strange to assume that being misunderstood makes you rare, the truth is that authenticity, intelligence, and intuition are misunderstood in our growingly narcissistic, selfish, and conformist culture.

While it might be painful to endure being misunderstood and grappling with the social pain it causes, it’s often a sign that you’re flourishing and remaining true to yourself. It’s not a problem with you, but a reminder that you need to bring people into your life and seek belonging with people who see, validate, and understand you for who you are.

Advertisement

10. You crave meaning and purpose

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

While some people seek after superficial things like wealth or attention from others, people with the rarest soul types on earth crave meaning and purpose. Whether it’s in their jobs, relationships, or their personal routines, it’s often people who seek meaning in their lives who end up feeling happier and healthier.

Of course, it’s not always easy to be ambitious, to craft values, or to lead with authenticity, but the joy and purpose that come from these routines and rituals are a powerful part of who we are as people.

Advertisement

11. You’re sensitive

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

While being a highly sensitive person can often make people feel more overstimulated or emotionally burdened in social situations, it’s also a superpower for creating meaning, strong relationships, and a boisterous kind of authenticity in people’s lives.

From taking on other people’s sadness as if it’s your own to reaching out to people who seem to be struggling, if these traits describe you perfectly, you’re likely one of the rarest soul types on earth. You care about other people and lean into helping others, even if it means needing more rest and respite on your own time to recover.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.