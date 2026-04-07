When we think of a "sophisticated" person, we likely imagine a well-dressed member of high-society. But their personality is much more than appearances. They're emotionally intelligent, confident, respectful, and kind, and maintain a composed demeanor that values quality over quantity. They also pay very close attention to the words they use in every situation they find themselves in.

Whether it's asking for someone's opinion on a matter or expressing gratitude for support, if someone is a legitimately sophisticated person, they likely say certain key phrases on a regular basis. Not only are they incredibly conversationalists, but they truly care about what others think, and focus on forming connections, shifting their tone and changing how they say simple things.

If someone is a legitimately sophisticated person, they likely say 9 key phrases on a regular basis

1. 'I appreciate your input'

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Everyone likes to feel valuable, especially when they're sharing what they think. While this phrase is great for partners or family members to say, it's especially useful in a workplace setting, such as a meeting or brainstorming session. When you're talking to colleagues, telling them that you appreciate their input is a polite way to acknowledge their contribution to a conversation, even if you disagree with what they're saying.

According to a Gallup poll on workplace culture, employees who receive positive recognition from colleagues are 20 times more likely to be engaged in their jobs than those who receive poor recognition. And 72% of employees who reported having great recognition experiences at work said that their performance on "little things" is acknowledged often.

Letting a person know that you appreciate the information they're sharing with you is an effective and graceful way to make them feel included. And it's the type of language legitimately sophisticated individuals say on a daily basis.

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2. 'I need clarification'

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Instead of declaring that they don't understand something, sophisticated individuals ask for clarification. This phrase takes the focus away from their own lack of understanding and refocuses the conversation on the person they're speaking with. It's a knowledgeable way of saying "I don't get it," and it allows someone to gather more details on the task at hand.

According to leadership consultant Gustavo Razzetti, "Asking clarifying questions is a way to become a better listener, and this is a cooperative conversation. Questions can help refine ideas and opinions and minimize any misunderstanding, confusion, or ambiguity... Good listening is not about being a passive observer but engaging in fruitful conversations. Questions turn the 'speaker versus hearer' division into a dialogue, making everyone feel heard and thrilled."

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3. 'I respect your opinion'

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If someone is a legitimately sophisticated person, they likely express their respect for the opinions of others, even if they don't necessarily agree with them. Because much like expressing an appreciation for someone, telling them that you respect them goes a long way in terms of gaining someone's trust.

While you might not see eye-to-eye with a person, telling them that you respect their opinion gives you an air of sophistication. It also creates a sense of mutual respect: If you respect them, they're more likely to respect you, too.

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4. 'I've found the opposite to be true'

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People don't particularly like being told when they're wrong, even though we're all bound to make mistakes. But this sophisticated phrase is especially useful in situations where a person is trying to diffuse tension due to a disagreement. Because when things get heated, the best course of action is to diffuse it.

If someone is having a conversation with another person, and they insist that their viewpoint is correct, by saying they've found the opposite to be true it highlights that everyone has their own experience of the world, and that it's okay to have different opinions.

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5. 'I'm in agreement with you'

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Because they're elegant and emotionally intelligent, if someone is a legitimately sophisticated person, they're more likely to use a phrase like this in their everyday conversations. Sure, you could say "I agree" or "You're right," but saying "I'm in agreement with you" is a little more formal and makes you seem eloquent, thoughtful, and put-together.

"Validation communicates that one is mindful of, understands and empathizes with another person's experience, thereby accepting it as valid. Or, as I like to put it, validation shows that 'you're there, you get it and you care,'" licensed psychologist Caroline Fleck pointed out. She went on to explain that validating others is empowering, improving relationships, decreasing conflict, and boosting self-compassion.

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6. 'May I ask your perspective?'

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We often assume that asking questions or requesting help makes us seem less intelligent when, in reality, doing so makes us seem smarter. According to research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, asking questions makes people more likable. When someone asks questions, especially follow-up questions, they're perceived by their conversation partner as being highly responsive.

Asking for someone's thoughts on a project or issue they're dealing with makes them feel validated. It also emphasizes how much a person value teamwork and listening to others, which is the essence of being a sophisticated person.

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7. 'Thanks for your support'

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Being polite is often overlooked, so when a person thanks someone else for their efforts, it makes them stand out as someone who cares about the people around them. By saying "thanks for your support," it not only expresses genuine gratitude, but lets the other person know there's a high level of appreciation.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology focused on the impact of workplace civility, which researchers defined as "the respectful and courteous behavior exhibited by individuals toward their colleagues in the workplace." The results of the study found that fostering a culture of civility at work improves employees' mental health, reduces the rate of workers who experience burnout, and cuts back on absenteeism.

Minding your p's and q's in the workplace, as well as anywhere in life, really, benefits individual employees and people, which helps companies run smoothly. A person letting their colleagues know that they appreciate their support is a kind and sophisticated way to conduct oneself.

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8. 'This is worth exploring further'

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Not only do sophisticated people enjoy diving deep into topics of conversation, but their curiosity is beneficial to them. Not only are there great advantages to this, but using this phrase indicates that something deserves more attention. They're being open-minded and valuing depth over snap judgments.

By saying something is worth exploring further, they're encouraging a deeper, more thoughtful discussion. This invites others to ask better questions and consider possibilities that may not be immediately obvious. Whether it's in professional or personal settings, a phrase like this elevates the conversation and helps uncover insights.

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9. 'I hadn't thought of it that way'

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Because legitimately sophisticated people are genuinely interested in learning differing points of views without being judgmental, when they use this phrase, it shows their intellectual humility. Rather than bulldozing other people's viewpoints, they're extremely thoughtful in opening up a conversation with perspectives that add value. They're truly listening to understand, not just respond.

Sophisticated individuals aren't attached to always being right. Instead, they want to create space for deeper dialogue and mutual respect, making others feel heard and appreciated. By openly acknowledging when someone else expands their perspective or teaches them something they didn't know, they demonstrate confidence, curiosity, and emotional intelligence all at once.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.