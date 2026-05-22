Have you ever noticed how some people in your life rarely showcase their lives online? Maybe it's the one friend who finished degree after degree, the cousin who always seems to be good at everything she does, or even the coworker who's living her best work-from-home life on the beaches of Bali. They've all made choices — good ones! — but without fanfare and certainly without anyone else's approval.

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When you finally notice the progress these high-IQ people have made in their lives, you realize they've been moving forward this entire time. Influencer Colby Kultgen shares some of these choices and explains that the logic behind his advice is that most people's decisions stem from four things: what they consume, who they spend time with, who they choose to avoid, and where their full attention goes.

High-IQ people silently make these 7 choices without worrying who approves:

1. They delete apps they're not using

Clearing out mental space for yourself goes hand-in-hand with cleaning up your phone. Get rid of apps you don’t use. It will help you feel less tied to technology and more connected to the world around you.

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"Scroll, swipe, click, search: these actions produce dopamine hits in our over-screened, somewhat compromised brains," therapist Paula-Jo Husask explained. "We feel a false sense of happiness when we're on our screens, and anxious when we stop for a break. The hyper-stimulation of our brains' pleasure and reward circuits results in cravings for more, as what feels good about the dopamine surge fades rapidly to anxiety."

Comparison culture has become an insidious part of our lives, but you don’t have to get caught up in how other people are living. Stay true to yourself and live the version of your life that serves you. Remember, no one is perfect, even if someone's Instagram feed is.

Along with deleting time-wasting apps, high-IQ people also monitor their information diet. "Junk info hurts our brains like junk food hurts our bodies,” Kultgen shared. We’ve all gone down the doom-scrolling spiral, and it never feels good. So, curate your intake and take care of your mind and your heart.

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2. They don’t commit to things out of guilt

It’s okay to set boundaries and say no to people, especially when it’s something you truly don’t want to do. Take care of yourself by taking care of your time and protecting your peace. If it doesn’t feel like a resonant experience, don’t say yes — high-IQ people don't!

"You are not obligated to meet the needs of partners, family members, and friends. That is their responsibility, and only you know what's best for you," therapist Terry Gaspard noted. "Practice being vulnerable in small steps and saying things like, 'I would love to give you a ride to the airport, but unfortunately, it'll make me late for work; maybe next time.'"

3. High-IQ people follow their own instincts instead of outside pressure

Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash

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Staying true to yourself is one of the most important things high-IQ people do. Showing up authentically, rather than doing things because you think you’re expected to, is a much healthier way to live.

Relationship coach Tony Vear pointed out that approval-seeking is one of the ways we give our power away. "Even your parents, teachers, or coaches don't know what's best for you, really. You can get their help in identifying what that may be, but that job is ultimately yours alone to decide, declare, and live," Vear explained.

4. High-IQ people revisit past joys

Think back to something you used to do that made you happy. Try doing that activity again and see how you feel. Going back to the things that nourish us can rekindle our passion and remind us of who we really are.

When you're in a state where "your mind and body are in the same place, and you're engaging in something that gives you joy or creativity or movement, it boosts dopamine," therapist Isra Nasir explained. "When we're able to engage in that long period of time in a state of flow, we have a slow, sustained state of dopamine, so that we feel happier for longer."

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5. They read for pleasure

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Kultgen quoted entreprenuer Naval Ravikant, who said, “Read what you love, until you love to read.” Reading connects us to other worlds, both imagined and real. It opens our minds and helps balance our mental health. Look into a subject that inspires you and learn a little more about it.

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6. High-IQ people make their health a priority

“Your body is a house that you have to live in for 80 years,” Kultgen shared. All of us have different bodies and varying physical, mental, and emotional needs, so find what works best for you in terms of true self-care.

And don't forget emotional health as well as physical: "Standing in self-love requires the ability to monitor and manage your emotions," marriage and family therapist Nadine Macaluso explained. True care for the body you live in means taking care of what is happening inside, too, not just the parts you can see in the mirror.

7. They leave things better than they found them

Taking care of ourselves, along with caring for the people around us and the environment we live in, is an essential part of living well for people with high IQs. Don't underestimate the impact small habits can have on your life.

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Our lives are busy, and there's not always a ton of time to devote to our self-improvement, but as Kultgen has illustrated, little changes can make an incredibly huge difference. High-IQ people commit to one choice a week and witness massive life benefits as a result.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers mental health, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.