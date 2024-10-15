I’m not here to repeat the same motivational nonsense you’ve heard a million times. Here’s what isn’t being said. The stuff that hits deeper, that messes with you because no one tells you how to deal with it. It’s not the loss, the loneliness, or the unfairness of life — people get that. But they’re missing the real problems, the everyday stuff.

Here are 7 harsh truths about life that will make you question everything, all at once:

1. No one teaches you how to deal with regret

We talk about failure. Everyone says, “Learn from your mistakes; don’t let failure stop you.” But no one tells you about the pain of regret — that slow feeling that you messed up, and it’s too late to fix it.

You didn’t take the risk

You stayed in the wrong relationship for too long

You ignored your health for years

The real problem is that regret isn’t loud and obvious. It’s quiet. It creeps in late at night when you’re lying in bed. It doesn’t hit you until years later when you realize that time’s up and you can’t go back.

Nobody tells you how to carry the weight of regret because guess what? You’ll have it no matter what. You just need to live with it.

Research published in 2008 indicates that to deal with regret effectively, there is a need to focus on practicing self-compassion, acknowledging the "what-if" nature of regret by understanding the unchosen alternatives and utilizing "upward counterfactual thinking" to learn from past mistakes and making positive changes in the future. Essentially, reframing regret as a learning opportunity rather than dwelling on negativity

2. Mental health is more than just 'feeling sad'

“I’m fine.” That’s the biggest lie we all tell. We talk about depression and anxiety as if they’re just “bad days” or something you can fix by “thinking positive.” But it’s more than that, way more than that.

Mental health isn’t occasional bad days; it’s facing your mind’s challenges every day. It’s the struggle of getting out of bed when you feel like the world is collapsing around you. It’s the fear of telling anyone because you don’t want to be a burden.

It’s the mask you wear in front of everyone else, so they think you’re fine, while you’re dying inside. And it’s not just the big mental health issues. No one tells you how to handle the day-to-day struggles.

Feeling constantly overwhelmed by responsibilities

The silent exhaustion of doing everything right and still feeling empty

Numbing yourself with distractions because you don’t know what else to do

3. No one tells you how to handle boredom

Yeah, you heard me — boredom. We’re constantly taught to be productive. But no one prepares you for the moments when nothing is happening. And those moments suck. We’re addicted to being busy. We think if we’re not always moving forward, we’re falling behind.

But life has gaps. Sometimes, things slow down. There’s no instant reward for your effort, no immediate result. And guess what?

You’re stuck with yourself.

You’re left alone with your thoughts.

No one talks about how terrifying that is. People don’t teach you how to be okay with silence, with emptiness. You’ll be so tempted to fill the void with pointless noise — social media, Netflix, whatever distracts you from the uncomfortable feeling of being unproductive. But life’s not always a race. Sometimes, it’s just sitting still and waiting.

4. Nobody has it figured all out, no matter what they tell you

Here’s a joke: adults have their life together. No one has it all figured out. No one. I’m in my twenties, and I still don’t know what the hell I’m doing most of the time. And the truth is, you never really will. There’s no magic age where you suddenly understand everything.

The problem is society teaches you that by a certain age:

You should have a solid career.

You should own a house.

You should be in a stable relationship.

But that’s all nonsense. Life doesn’t work like that. Some people get those things early; others never do. You can do everything “right” and still feel completely lost.

No one teaches you that it’s okay not to have all the answers. We think we have to be certain all the time, but uncertainty is life. The quicker you accept that, the less stressed you’ll be.

Research exploring the "myth of having it all figured out" often focuses on work-life balance, particularly among women. They highlight the challenges of juggling a successful career with family life and the unrealistic expectations associated with achieving perfect equilibrium in all aspects of life.

5. Relationships are harder than you think

It's not like the movies. They tell you to “find the right person,” but they don’t tell you what happens after that. Relationships take work. And not the Instagram-perfect, “we’re so happy” kind of work. I mean:

Communication when you’re both too tired to talk

Compromise when neither of you wants to budge

Forgiving mistakes that cut deep

Love isn’t constant; it fluctuates. And sometimes, it fades. But if you stick it out through the mess, it’s worth it. No one teaches you that love is an evolving journey, not a happily-ever-after.

Research published in 2021 explored "less discussed" relationship difficulties, focused on the impact of mental health issues on relationships, navigating power imbalances, differing expectations around intimacy and communication, social media influence on relationships, challenges related to long-distance partnerships, and the complexities of relationships within diverse cultural backgrounds, mainly when dealing with cultural clashes or family expectations.

6. Success doesn’t solve everything

You’ve been lied to if you think success is the answer to your problems. Sure, success feels good. You work your a-s off, and you want to be rewarded. I get that.

But success isn’t going to fill the void inside you.

You’ll still feel empty sometimes

You’ll still doubt yourself

You’ll still wonder if you’re enough

I’ve watched people hit their goals, make their money, and still feel miserable. No one teaches you that success doesn’t equal happiness. We’re sold the idea that once you “make it,” you’ll be at peace. But in reality, success just shifts your problems. It doesn’t erase them. What you need is purpose, not just success.

7. You’ll never be fully prepared for life

You’ll never feel ready for the big moments. Not really.

You won’t feel ready to move out

You won’t feel ready to start that business

You won’t feel ready to make the hard decisions

But you have to do it anyway. No one prepares you for how underprepared you’ll feel for most of your life. We wait until we think we’re ready, but life doesn’t wait. You won’t always have all the information, the experience, or the confidence.

And that’s normal. Sometimes you just have to jump. You’ll figure it out on the way down. These are the real problems. The things no one teaches you. They’re not the glamorous, Instagram-quote lessons. You’ll figure it out as you go — because we all are. There’s no perfect solution, no final chapter.

Aditya Singh is a writer covering psychology, self-improvement, and productivity.