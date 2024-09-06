If You Went A Less Chaotic Life, It's Time To Accept These 10 Essential Truths

How to simplify your personal and professional for a more harmonious life.

Written on Sep 06, 2024

Woman wanting a less chaotic life
Life taught me that things get easier when we keep it simple. The road to simplicity is where you focus on fewer things but do them well. Living a simple life doesn’t have to mean shacking up alone in a log cabin in the middle of nowhere. There are many practical and not-so-drastic ways to create a more simplistic lifestyle for yourself.

If you want a less chaotic life, it's time to accept these 10 essential truths:

1. Decide to have a simple life

woman sitting in lawn chair outdoors and reading Girts Ragelis | Shutterstock

Committing to simplicity brings things into focus. The more you do that simplifies your life, the more this identity becomes part of you. From here, you’ll find it easier to drop the unnecessary.

2. Think less

man laying back on couch and relaxing Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Thinking makes it seem like life is complicated, but as soon as we relax and get present to what’s right in front of us, everything is simple.

3. Develop small habits

side profile of woman meditating PeopleImages.com – Yuri A | Shutterstock

Habits are things we do every day that combine to create remarkable results. Don’t worry about the final result. Follow the right habits.

According to research from the American Psychological Assocation, a stunning 43% of everyday actions are enacted habitually while people are thinking about something else. Many of the actions people engage in daily are habitual, making them difficult to change.

4. Want less

woman with eyes closed with minimalist lifestyle Natalia Deriabina | Shutterstock

Nurture a healthy desire for less. “Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants.” — Epictetus

5. Fall in love with your habits

happy older couple unpacking fresh groceries Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Prioritize the habits worth focusing on and then realize you have a choice about whether you struggle through them or let go and enjoy each task.

6. Ask why

contemplative woman looking at phone Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

We get overwhelmed when we get lost in the details — the weeds. Regularly zoom out and look at your why (beyond getting more money). Everything will become clearer then.

7. Focus on the 'one' thing

man wearing headphones focused on open laptop Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

When faced with a decision, ask yourself what is the one thing you can do such that by doing it, everything else either becomes unnecessary or easier. Practice doing one thing at a time. That’s all there is.

8. Develop patience

patient man meditating with open laptop fizkes | Shutterstock

Most people are in a blind rush to get stuff, making them miserable. Move with a sense of playful urgency, but be patient. Good things take time.

9. Stop always trying to be right

smiling men shaking hands Lizardflms | Shutterstock

When we need to prove ourselves, we suddenly welcome drama, arguments, worry, rumination, and lost time. In one study, researchers examined how people’s belief certainty affects their tendency to be cooperative or competitive. 

Correctness focuses on whether we think our belief is “correct” in some broader cultural or moral context. They found that the more strongly people believe their attitude is correct, the more competitive they will be in their discussions.

10. Drop the myth of ‘doing hard things’

smiling businesswoman holding a tablet Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Pain as currency for reward is overhyped. You can enjoy your way to success without going through hardship. Humans overcomplicate their lives. That doesn’t have to be you.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. 

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.