Everyone has untapped potential waiting to be unleashed. The difference between those who build fulfilling, accomplished lives and those who remain perpetually stuck isn't about talent or circumstances; it's more often about the daily habits and mindsets that either propel us forward or keep us spinning our wheels in the mud.

Understanding these common patterns isn't about judgment; it's about liberation. When we can clearly see what's been holding us back, we can finally start moving forward with intention and purpose.

Here are 7 habits of unsuccessful people who never do anything with their lives:

1. They're stuck on who they used to be

Nowhere does it say that we are obliged to act like the person we used to be. A classmate called you stupid once in high school Algebra, and now you tell yourself the story of how "you’re just not that good at math."

Your mom said you were lazy because you never tidied up your CD collection, so you still cling to the made-up idea that you’re a "lazy person." None of it is true. It’s just an idea. You can be whoever you want to be.

Personality is an illusion, and you can break free at any moment. If you need to bring the heat, don’t wait for your "personality" to give you the go-ahead. Seize it with everything you have.

2. They're terrified to upset anyone

Most people are dead scared of upsetting people. Take advantage of this by being different. You must be willing to receive many uncomfortable nos if you want a yes.

You need to be okay with the idea that some people will not like you. If we try to please everyone, we will unconsciously water down our efforts and diminish our effectiveness. Nothing that ever had a significant impact wasn’t polarizing.

You must be a steely-eyed warrior in the face of potential rejection, actively seek it out, and develop a taste for it. The alternative is to live off scraps like everyone else.

Researchers view the constant effort to please others as a way to control their reactions and avoid confrontation. Instead of ensuring success, this behavior often leads to feelings of resentment and burnout, hindering personal growth and achievement.

3. They do just enough to get by

Being surrounded by sheep can have a curious effect on our enthusiasm and zest for life: we sink to the lowest common denominator and dilute our work ethic, doing just enough to skirt by on the bare minimum.

Stop it immediately. There is an invisible current pushing against all of us, and it’s there for a reason: to filter out the wimps from the heroes who are willing to step up and do something with their lives. If you do "just enough," you will fall back.

If you push with continual ferocity and don’t back down, you demonstrate that you have what it takes, and you will move forward. If you fail to grasp that the universe is testing you at every turn, you will struggle.

4. They blame their circumstances

You didn’t have a strong father figure.

You have ‘non-creative’ genes.

You didn’t have a privileged enough upbringing.

You’re too comfortable and coddled and thus not motivated.

You have children.

You aren’t driven to succeed because you’re single.

All excuses can be overcome when you side-step the thought that you "can’t." You must be intrinsically motivated, meaning you bring passion and enjoyment to all that you do, no matter how seemingly tedious the task.

Research on explanatory styles distinguishes between optimistic and pessimistic patterns of thinking. The self-serving bias is a cognitive distortion in which people attribute their successes to internal factors and their failures to external factors.

5. They leave tasks half-completed

You might argue that there are just so many cutesy, cool mega-awesome things in the world that you couldn’t say no to. Great, your life is filled with novelty, but you’re running on a treadmill.

People with momentum are relentlessly biased toward finishing and shipping things. They know that finishing is a habit. You must exercise the finishing muscle, even in small things.

When you wash the dishes, finish them. When you clean the house, get into those corners. This habit will mold your unwavering identity as a ‘finisher,’ and transfer into all areas. You’ll be forced to simplify, and you’ll gain traction quickly.

6. They get fidgety when bored

You don’t impress me if you tell me "I’m rarely bored." Big whoop. The true heroes are those who can feel the numbing vines of boredom grow thick and stay with the feeling.

Boredom is your gateway to insight and the deepest well of creative color. Most sabotage themselves because they escape to YouTube cat videos at the first sign of discomfort. Winners collaborate with boredom; sit with the feeling, and allow wisdom to flow from this presence.

Those who are easily and frequently bored tend to struggle with motivation, focus, and self-control. A 2023 study found that this leads to poorer performance and a higher likelihood of regret and dissatisfaction.

7. They see success as an option

If you regard success as an option for you, congratulations: you just secured a future of mediocrity and frustration. You must be rigid and honest about creating your version of success. You have one life.

This means generating the reality that success for you is a must — a moral obligation. Define what success means to you. Next, structure your life to reflect your commitment to its attainment, written in your blood.

Movement in this direction is happening, no matter how you feel, and you will do whatever it takes. Success at the highest level is not an option. It’s your duty. By making this concept real in your mind. It’s already within reach. Show us how it’s done.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.