7 Essential Habits That Will Change The Entire Trajectory Of Your Life, According To Psychology

Have you ever felt like there’s something uniquely different about you? Do you ever find yourself overwhelmed by the stimulations of life and other people? Did people ever criticize you for being too ‘shy’ or too sensitive?

Like me, and around 15% of the population, you could be what they call a ‘highly sensitive person’ (HSP). No biggie — this means you’re pretty awesome because your senses are highly attuned. It’s an evolutionary survival thing, and it means you notice the small details and all the benefits this brings. However, to live enriching lives, we must maintain helpful daily habits.

Here are 7 essential habits that will change the trajectory of your life:

1. Exercise

Many may view exercise as adding stress and strain to an already stressful day. This is false. Exercise is vital for strengthening the mind and body. Positive chemicals introduced through training leads to more calm, clearer thoughts and a lifted mood.

Since HSPs are prone to a sedentary life, exercise cannot be ignored. Ideally, vigorous exercise with sweat. Sweat releases toxins, and toxins I have found exasperate my nervous system response.

This makes me more prone to anxiety, so activity is vital. Even if it’s a 15-minute walk, especially out in the sunlight, this will make a difference.

A 2023 study by the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Brain Health Center showed that regular exercise can significantly benefit brain health by improving memory cognitive function, reducing the risk of cognitive decline, and potentially delaying the onset of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, with evidence indicating that even moderate physical activity can have positive effects on the brain across different age groups.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia found that regular aerobic exercise significantly increased the size of the hippocampus, a brain area critical for memory consolidation.

2. Alone time

It is vital for us to regularly interact with other humans. We are all social beings, and being HSP doesn’t give us a free pass to become a lifelong hermit.

However, I believe time spent in solitude every day for at least an hour is a crucial habit. Use your lunch hour for a walk in the park, for example.

Alone time allows us to decompress after social stimulation, giving us time to use our powerful internal processing and uninterrupted imagination while also giving us the strength and rejuvenation to be more effective when we are no longer alone.

Research published in 2021 by Frontiers in Psychology indicates that spending time alone, when chosen intentionally, can be significantly beneficial for mental health, promoting self-awareness, creativity, stress reduction, and improved emotional regulation, suggesting that alone time is an essential aspect of overall well-being. However, the key is to differentiate positive solitude from forced isolation, as excessive loneliness can have negative impacts.

3. Meditation

Every morning, I meditate for 8 minutes. It’s not much, and I could do far more, but it centers me for the day.

I also maintain as much awareness of my surroundings throughout the day as I can, regularly checking into the sights and sounds around me. I often let go of the need to chew on thoughts, as I am prone to do. This makes a massive difference and relaxes me.

HSPs who forget to do this can find themselves winding up like an antique clock as the day progresses, and this will destroy your health. Make use of your heightened senses. Breathe. Be present.

4. Rest

Because we have a more amped-up nervous system (documented), we are quicker to feel the impact of life’s stresses and stimulations. Recharging to maintain equilibrium is a higher priority.

A nap isn’t always necessary, but I find that a quick 12 minutes around lunch gives me a helpful reset, refreshing my mind and body for the rest of the day.

2015 research highlights the crucial role of rest in maintaining both physical and mental health, demonstrating that adequate rest periods can improve cognitive function, reduce stress, enhance creativity, boost productivity, regulate mood, and even support a healthy immune system. Essentially allowing the body and mind to repair and recharge, leading to better overall well-being.

5. Journaling

I am highly analytical, and I am prone to overthinking and holding a lot of stuff in my thoughts. Journaling and note-taking have proven to be powerful antidotes to this, and I find it invaluable to offload many of my challenges, doubts, and worries onto paper every day.

The act of journaling eases my tension and makes it easier to come to positive solutions as I write what worries me. I often find my answer. It is also rewarding to document some of the day’s successes and experiences (even small) for a pleasant sense of accumulation and recording for later reference.

6. Reading

Many may view this as less of a priority, and indeed it might be. It is still a vital daily habit for me, whether enjoying a few pages of non-fiction or fiction.

When I am not feeding my imaginative and active mind new ideas and visions, I am more likely to allow my thoughts to run in an unhelpful direction, namely toward worry. If reading isn’t for you, go for something that affords an escape that is not overly stimulating, like a game of sudoku or — dare I say it: Wordle.

Research from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows that reading is highly important for cognitive development, enhancing vocabulary, critical thinking skills, comprehension, and overall knowledge, with benefits including improved memory, reduced stress, increased empathy, and even potential positive impacts on mental health and longevity, particularly when reading for pleasure. Studies indicate that individuals who read regularly tend to perform better academically and have a wider understanding of the world around them.

7. Self-expression

With an internally focused life, we can forget to outwardly express ourselves. This is a vital release that can lead to a stunted and depressing existence. Through years of living in my own sensitivity, I’ve found an emptiness develops when I haven’t created or expressed myself in a while.

We can’t sit in a room all day thinking. To be human is to create, play, and express. Writing, video speeches, and drawing do it for me, but regular social expression with friends is also vital.

