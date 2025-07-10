If You Want To Make Your 60s And 70s Some Of The Best Years Of Your Life, Say Hello To These 13 Habits

You want the best life possible as you age — who doesn't? There are hundreds of books out there telling you how to find your purpose in life. Everyone is telling you what works for them — but what works for them may not work for you.

In the end, you need to figure out what you need for yourself. The good news is that you have all that it takes to find your purpose right within you. Your responsibility is to open to the wisdom of the world through your three energy centers.

The signs you're finding your purpose in life as you enter your 60s and 70s will become self-evident as you open up to your inner wisdom. With practice, you will learn to open your heart (emotions), your instinctive (belly), and your head (thinking) center. Practices such as yoga, meditation, and massage can help you to get in touch with your inner wisdom, especially your body and heart as you age.

If you want to make your 60s and 70s some of the best years of your life, say hello to these habits:

1. Have a reason to get up each day

It is easy to get up in the morning. You enjoy each day. Waking up with excitement often signifies alignment with your passions and goals, leading to a deeper sense of purpose and meaning in life. One study found that a well-structured morning routine, with a clear sense of intention and purpose, can improve mental clarity and decision-making.

2. Land on the right track

Sabrina Bracher / Shutterstock

I don’t mean getting on the right path is always easy. It just feels right. Even in the hard times, you have the inner confidence that the path you've chosen will work out and if it doesn't, you can always choose a different route.

3. Center your mind and body

Your body feels relaxed. You feel aware of everything happening in you and around you. Your mind feels calm. You sleep well at night. There is a sense of ease in your life. Nothing is feeling forced.

Research supports the idea that practices like mindfulness and cultivating positive emotions can significantly enhance mental and physical health outcomes in older adults. These practices can help manage stress, improve emotional regulation, and foster a greater sense of life satisfaction and resilience.

4. Find your rhythm in life

You know there is a time for everything. Everything seems to be happening in the way it should. Nothing is too slow or too fast. It just feels right.

There is enough time for work, family time, time with friends, and time for self. Life is busy — but not too busy.

5. Project confidence from within

You are feeling comfortable in your work and the person you are. You know you can do what is needed. You trust the people in your life. You have no shame in asking for help when it is needed. You are comfortable in your shoes.

6. Choose joy

Maybe a better way of saying it is that you have joy in your life. You have contentment. You feel a sense of inner peace even during challenging times. You trust that everything will work out in the way it needs to.

Studies have shown that older adults with higher levels of happiness and well-being tend to live longer. By fostering positive emotions and cultivating a sense of happiness, older adults can enhance their physical health, build resilience, and experience greater life satisfaction.

7. Lean into difficulty and grow from it

You would never grow if never challenged. The challenges in your life encourage you to keep working hard and staying open to new ideas. You receive enough positive feedback. You feel satisfied at the end of each day.

8. Let coincidences lead the way

You meet the right people at the right time. New opportunities turn up when you are ready to take them on. There is harmony in your life. Everything seems to happen at the right time.

9. Receive encouragement from the people you love

People you trust to let you know they see a positive change in you. They affirm what you are doing as important work. They tell you you're just the right person for the job.

Not everyone is going to approve, but the people that you trust are the ones to pay the most attention to. Even comments from a stranger can be a powerful sign you are on the right path.

Social connections are vital for well-being throughout life, but their importance may become even more pronounced in later life. Research demonstrates that positive feedback and affirmations from others can enhance self-esteem, confidence, and resilience.

10. Fuel yourself

You find new energy within you. You still get tired after long days, but it is a "good" tired. You feel energized to do what you need to do every day. Your stress level is at a healthy level just enough to keep you motivated.

11. Don't worry so much

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

You find a new trust in life. You don’t worry much from day to day. You have an inner trust and confidence that you will have enough to live each day.

12. Lose yourself in what you love

Work time seems just as fun and meaningful as playtime. You no longer dread going to work, but rather look forward to it every day. You have a jump in your step. You love your job as one of your passions in life.

While traditional work can provide structure, identity, and financial security, it's not the only pathway to well-being. Research has shown that for some, retirement can be a positive transition, especially for those who experienced job dissatisfaction or financial constraints related to their work.

13. Devote your days to what truly moves you

You get to hang out with an amazing group of people. You feel like you are making a difference in the world. If you are experiencing many of these signs, then you are on the right path. Each new sign you experience is good news as you continue to strengthen your quality of life.

When you open yourself up to your inner wisdom, you will find the guidance you need to find your purpose in life.

You will probably have more than one passion. Your passions and interests often change throughout your life. If you stay open to your body, and emotions and have a quiet mind, you will know when you need to make a change in your life.

Don’t despair if you are still looking for your purpose. With continued inner work by yourself, you will find your purpose. It is not easy work but so worthwhile.

Roland Legge is an author, certified spiritual life coach, and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values.

