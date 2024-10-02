Woman Shares 'Life Changing' Advice That Turned Her Into A Morning Person When She Previously Struggled To Wake Up

If you’re not a morning person, you know just how grueling it can be to pull yourself out of bed when you first wake up.

Luckily, one woman who was always a night owl swears by a few pieces of life-changing advice she received that completely turned mornings into her favorite time of day — and how it can become your favorite time of day too!

The woman says she turned into a morning person after she incorporated the things she loves into her morning routine.

Carolina Salazar revealed in a TikTok video that she wasn’t always a morning person, and it was a struggle for her just to get out of bed. She is not alone — 42% of young people have difficulty fighting grogginess and getting out of bed in the mornings.

However, Salazar began spicing up her morning routine to help her “get over the hump” of getting up out of bed.

She said that she began incorporating some of the things she loves into her mornings to make her more excited about having to wake up early.

“I love listening to music, so one thing I love to do is working out in the morning, especially running and making my own music because I get to pick the music that goes in my headphones,” Salazar said.

“Basically, every single day, I get to start my day with a dance party, which makes me so happy!”

She also admits that she is an “anxious person,” and she has worked meditating into her mornings as well to set the tone for the day.

“I am also a huge foodie, so I wake up every single day so excited because I get to go make myself a really yummy breakfast!” Salazar added.

She urged viewers to think about how they could incorporate their favorite things and activities into a morning routine. “For me, it’s music, it’s food, it’s feeling grounded. So I make my mornings my time for that,” Salazar said.

“Honestly, mornings have become my favorite part of the day as a result.”

Others praised Salazar for her words of wisdom.

“This is the best practical advice!” one TikTok user commented.

“I wake up at 6 a.m. Thanks for the tips!” another user wrote. “Thanks for the positive mindset!” another wrote.

Anyone who does not consider themselves a morning person knows just how challenging it can be to bring yourself to leave the comfort of your bed and tackle the day ahead, but regardless of whether you have to get up early or not, research suggests, people who do have better mental health. And that in and of itself is reason enough.

Like Salazar, you should consider adding some of the things you love into your mornings so that as soon as you open your eyes, you have something to look forward to when you get out of bed, whether it be brewing your favorite coffee, taking a morning walk, or even hopping in a hot, relaxing shower to start off the day.

Mornings can be rough, so we all deserve to make them easier and more enjoyable in any way we can.

