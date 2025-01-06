Psychology Says If You Can Master These 3 Skills, You'll Remain Happy Into Your 80s

The only person who can make you happy is you, but these skills can give you a boost.

Older woman masters skills to remain happy.
Regardless of your version of true happiness, living a happier, more satisfied life is within reach. A few tweaks to your regular habits, like getting more sleep and exercise, can help you achieve this. Happiness is a skill that, once developed, can lead to a much more fulfilling life as you age.

The key is to be happy anytime, regardless of circumstances or conditions. Cultivate this happiness mindset by being in control, and you will have a more fulfilling life. How do they get there? It's simple: Mastering these skills allows you to remain happy well into your old age. 

If you can master these skills, you'll remain happy well into your 80s:

1. Lean on your friends

"The worst part of [aging] is feeling like you're alone, right? So I make sure I never feel alone by staying in close contact with my friends," says one woman.

"I have friends with whom I chat about my day at work, and those who I regularly hang out with on the weekends so that I can beat those 'I'm going to be alone forever' blues."

2. Start the day off right

If You Can Master These Skills, You'll Remain Happy

"I never hit snooze. Instead, I wake up and immediately begin my day with something I love — reading, exercise, making a homemade caramel macchiato," says one woman. 

"Doing something fun in the morning sets my whole day in positive motion. I think that's a good way for anyone to start the day, but it's especially important to do this on the days you wake up feeling lonely. It's the best thing you can do for yourself."

Starting your day with positive routines and activities can significantly influence your overall happiness. It sets a positive tone and can contribute to better mood regulation. 

A 2021 APA study showed that people who begin their day with a positive mindset tend to maintain that positive state throughout the day, leading to increased well-being and resilience against stressors. This concept is often linked to positive priming, where initial experiences can influence subsequent perceptions and behaviors.

3. Have hobbies

If You Can Master These Skills, You'll Remain Happy

"There was a time when I would get up, go to work, come home, turn on the TV, and fall asleep. That was my entire life," says one woman. "

And then I was like, I am boring even to myself! So I went to the nearest craft store, grabbed a canvas and paints, and channeled the former high school artist in me. 

It's so much more fun to come home and do something I enjoy. And I think it will make me a more interesting person if I meet someone else."

Engaging in hobbies is strongly linked to increased happiness levels. According to a 2010 study, hobbies reduce stress, boost self-esteem, foster a sense of accomplishment, and promote the release of feel-good chemicals like dopamine and endorphins, ultimately contributing to a more positive mood and overall well-being. Creative hobbies like painting, writing, or music can be influential outlets for self-expression and emotional release.

