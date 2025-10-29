5 Old-Fashioned Hobbies Baby Boomers Grew Up With That Are Trendy Again

Without screens and wifi, Boomers had to find ways to keep busy and let their minds wander. Many Boomers gravitated toward hobbies to occupy their hands or to let their thoughts escape reality for a few hours.

Today, many people are realizing the damaging effects of too much screen time, so they are rediscovering some old hobbies. Whether it is a hand-crafting hobby, a yearning to build a collection, or simply the desire to connect with the past, some Boomer hobbies are coming back in fashion.

Here are five old-fashioned hobbies boomers grew up with that are trendy again

1. Making yarn crafts

Therapist Gloria Brame, Ph.D., recalls growing up in the 1970s. It seemed as if every household, no matter how contemporary, had macrame plant-pot hangers, knitted cozies or afghans in bright colors, and other hand-made items that moms and grandmas made to add a homey touch to the decor. If you didn't create or receive at least one hand-knit scarf back then, did you even live in the 1970s?

When the trend finally died down, some of us breathed a sigh of relief when grandmas everywhere cut back on their woolly gifts. But what's old is new again, and today's generation has embraced the yarn arts. Crochet, knitting, and other yarn crafts look fresh and fun.

Of course, today's generation gives these things a new spin. They are now seen as legit sustainable fashion; they are soothing, mindful practices to keep the soul calm, and you can share your creations on Instagram for social media credibility.

2. Collecting vinyl records

Popartic via Shutterstock

Life coaches Kathy Ramsperger and Ellen Kamaras both mention that collecting vinyl records is a hobby with new and growing interest since younger generations have found out how much better they are.

And New Musical Express agreed that the physical music media business is booming with both records and cassettes making a comeback in a big way: "Owning a physical copy of an album or mixtape is a subtle act of commitment — you’re quite literally making space for those artists in your home. There’s also real pleasure in building a physical record collection slowly, over several years, as you stack up new releases next to rarities found in independent record shops."

3. Taking psychedelic drugs

Life coach Susan Allan says that taking psychedelic drugs is resurging as a hobby. In the 70s, this was a consciousness-raising opportunity that brought the people to a new level of awareness instead of keeping them locked in the dimension of practicality, money, and accomplishments.

The psychedelic rebirth includes a fascination with ayahuasca, which is currently based on the sense of adventure and fun that seems to be an insufficient goal for the real dangers to mental and physical health that exist.

4. Embracing full grandma aesthetic

Dr. Brame adds another hobby kids these days are picking back up is also one of the funniest but also endearing fashion twists, "Grannycore". Possibly Gen Z's new favorite fashion style. From pearl necklaces, sweater clips, and shiny brooches, to cardigans and hand-knit sweaters, the aesthetic that looked fusty only 20 years ago now looks sleek, stylish, and aspirational.

This is extremely practical for those of us who saved all our sweaters and cardigans! We can be the envy of young people who can't even find the kind of quality sweaters made in the old days, when American clothing manufacturing was centered in the US. Bringing back the old styles does not necessarily bring back the old quality, but the look remains timeless, regardless of the wearer's age.

5. Going for a leisurely Sunday drive

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

An old-fashioned hobby that Baby Boomers grew up with, but is now trendy again, is Sunday driving, now known as slow travel or micro-trips that focus on the area around your community. Astrologer Aria Gmitter explains that you pack up some food you made at home, like sandwiches and chips, with a drink.

Since gas can be cheaper than going to a restaurant and a movie, or taking a trip on a plane, especially for two people. You and your loved one can go for a drive around town without any specific destination in mind.

You visit parks, stop by a green market, or pop into a local craft store to look around without buying anything. You could pull up to a lake at a local park and watch the ducks while you listen to your favorite songs on the radio.

There's hardly a cheaper day-long date than using a quarter tank of gas to ride around town and fall off the radar. Boomers were big supporters of local markets and didn't live in a world where every single moment of life demanded being recorded online. They lived without digital noise, and it's an old-fashioned hobby we ought to keep!

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.