5 Girly Things Women Do That Men Find Attractive

By Paula Mooney — Last updated on Jun 13, 2023
Back in the 1980s, a group called The Waitresses hit it big with a song called "I Know What Boys Like." As a teenager, I could totally relate to the lyrics: "I know what boys like — boys like me."
I have had to learn the painful difference between dating a guy who truly loves me and a guy who only lusts after me.
The kind of man who truly matters is the man like the one who fought to get me admitted to the hospital with a sucky HMO when I had strep throat. That same guy proceeded to battle the frigid downtown Michigan Avenue winter "hawk" to fill my prescription at 3 a.m. — and now I know what kind of guy to wait for.
But do men find girly girls attractive? Allow me to share a few lessons on the kinds of physical and personality traits plenty of men like from women.
Here are five girly traits men find attractive in women:
1. A cute body
Everyone has their own ideas about what they consider physically attractive. While societal norms regarding an "attractive" body type shift from generation to generation, I've observed that the shapely mindset has changed over the years.
I’ve also found that many men seek classic beauty in a woman on the whole because men are visually stimulated. Some men even like the sense of pride they experience when they walk around with a beautiful woman next to them.
2. A positive attitude
Makeup only goes so far. Yes, I love cosmetics and try my best to put my best face forward whenever possible. Yet still, an outgoing, engaging attitude has to go along with it.
3. Variety in the wardrobe
"Boy, you always mix it up," one guy at work said to me in the break room, admiring the way I tended to switch up the way I curled my weave and wore a variety of outfits.
That’s when it struck me that some men love change and when we reinvent ourselves because it takes away the boredom. It's like giving them a new woman within the same woman every few months.
4. Attention to esthetic details
Do men find girly girls attractive? Well, good news, because if you love girly things, feel free to play around with all the glorious girly details.
Manicured fingernails and toenails, lovely lashes, clean ears and bright teeth can go a long way toward telling a guy you care about your hygiene before you even speak.
If you’re the tomboy type, by all means, don’t go changing the things you love just to try and snag a guy.
Besides, some men love the look of a girl with no makeup. But if it floats your boat to appear feminine, chances are you’ll attract a man who loves the same look.
5. An independent approach to live
No matter what looks and attitudes men may love in women, following your own internal voice of guidance and truth about how to live your life can be the most attractive quality of all.
