2 Major Risks Associated With Indulging Your Own Perfectionism

I am writing this today from the perspective of a recovering perfectionist. That's me.

Here's a confession, you might relate to. Have you ever tried to make every element of something — a project, an event, anything — so awesome, that you dot all the I's and cross all the T's to make it 1001% perfect, but every time you look at it again you find something that needs to be fixed? Then you can't even truly enjoy the result of all your hard work.

Advertisement

That is the fundamental flaw of perfectionism. But there is an alternative: appreciating progress.

Here's why you need to focus on progress, not perfection.

1. When we are seeking perfection we will never be done

Think about all those different projects you have been trying to complete but there's always something that still needs to be done so it never really gets finished. As humans, we never seem satisfied and always find fault with ourselves and our circumstances. You look at yourself in the mirror and wish you looked better.

Advertisement

When was the last time you looked at yourself in the mirror and said hey, I look good!? For it to be easier to change, you first have to accept yourself.

If you have a big presentation and keep delaying to make it better by adding this and deleting that and so on? It never gets done.

Then, it's the big presentation day. But, with all the delays you missed out on the opportunity to pitch the idea and get feedback so you could actually improve the project. At the end of the day, whatever you do, you serve someone you're supporting. We try to make a difference in their lives.

Advertisement

Being perfectionistic makes it hard to hear feedback that can help us grow

Let's say you make your presentation and get feedback on what your audience wants. So, you tweak it, present it again, and the project elevates to a whole new level because now everyone is on the same page. Whether it's your website or whatever you do as an entrepreneur, you must put your services out there or you won't know if somebody needs it or not.