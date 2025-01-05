The Fastest Manifestation Technique To Get Exactly What You Want Actually Comes From Albert Einstein

The empowering use of manifestation has been around for much longer than we realize, dating back to the 19th-century New Thought movement, and its practice likely traces even further back in culture and history.

For centuries, humans have utilized the power of manifestation to bring their dreams and desires to life. Famous scientists, including Albert Einstein, have emphasized the impact of learning how to manipulate one's energy to manifest desired outcomes.

A mindset coach took to TikTok to reveal Einstein’s connection to the fastest ‘vibrational alignment’ manifestation method.

Ryan Clarkin, who describes himself as a master coach, shared a video revealing the most effective manifestation method anyone can use.

“If there was a way to hack the universe to give you exactly what you want as fast as possible, this would be it,” Clarkin said. “This method is based on physics.”

The “vibrational alignment” manifestation technique is the practice of aligning your frequency to that of the lifestyle and reality you desire. Being creatures of the universe, we are all made up of energy — this is a fact. So, how does our energy play a role in our manifestations?

Clarkin used a quote from Einstein to answer this question. The frequency of our energy is what creates the circumstances of our reality. According to Einstein, “Everything is energy, and that’s all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want, and you cannot help but get that reality.”

Whether people are aware of their vibrational energy or not, we are all constantly vibrating at certain frequencies, impacted by our thoughts and feelings.

In the simplest terms, the energy you emit determines the outcomes you receive.

You have the power to attune your vibration to the reality of your desires.

There isn’t an elaborate or complex how-to for learning how to raise your vibration to manifest your desires. Rather, it’s a natural and effortless flow of energy that we can all learn to master by regularly practicing the integration of meditation and visualization.

“Vibrational alignment occurs when the frequencies produced by your brains are in perfect harmony with the objects and people around us,” according to Evelyn Lim, a life coach.

When you’re practicing visualization, you are aligning your vibration with your desires in a calm but focused approach. It’s important not to come from a place of attachment or desperation — simply be comfortable and focus on your desires. By envisioning these desires in detail in your mind and believing in their reality within your core, you are aligning your vibration with these desires.

However, the key to this practice is attuning to your emotional energy. You can’t simply claim you want to be positive and expect it to happen.

This vibrational alignment method directly follows the law of attraction: Positive thoughts and feelings, or a high vibration, attract positive results, whereas negative thoughts and feelings, or a low vibration, manifest negative results.

In the same way that we have the power to physically transfer energy, as per Einstein's law of conservation of energy, our brains also transfer energy based on our thoughts and intentions. If you set the intention to embrace the present moment and find reasons to be grateful throughout your day, your brain will naturally synchronize with the vibration of gratitude.

Vibrational alignment is key to manifesting everything you desire.

As simple as this method is, it’s not exactly easy for everyone to practice. We are wired by the nature of our egos to fixate on our worries and anxieties, and unfortunately, this won’t result in the most desirable lifestyle. The more you focus on worst-case scenarios, the more likely these circumstances will manifest, so it’s important to take action sooner rather than later.

The more you focus on the best-case scenarios and the outcomes you desire, the closer you will get to them. And with consistent effort and dedication, along with emotional regulation, this practice will become easier as aspects of your life start to naturally fall into place.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that unwanted circumstances will not occur. It's natural to feel discouraged when this happens, but give yourself grace for your humanity and respond to these challenges with compassion.

In moments where you feel disconnected from your vibrational alignment, carving out as little as 5-10 minutes a day to meditate can make a significant difference. Remember that the challenges you encounter serve as testaments to your strength and resilience, and the way you choose to respond to them will determine the outcomes you receive.

By understanding how to manipulate your energy to align with your desires and visualizing them clearly in your mind, you can master the method of vibrational alignment and manifest everything you desire, from career growth to romance.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.