Gen Z Manifestation Expert Reveals The 'Role-Play' Method She Used To Manifest A 7-Figure Business By 23

In today’s economy, many Americans are scrambling for ways to grow their income.

Money is a fragile commodity that is not easily attainable, but through harnessing the power of manifestation, we can brilliantly transform the trajectory of our wealth.

One Gen Z manifestation expert revealed the ‘role-play’ method she used to manifest a seven-figure business by age 23.

Sarah Perl took to TikTok to share how others can learn to manifest “millions” of dollars through the “role-play” method.

Perl explained that the first step in this method is for individuals to have a “role-play day,” where they essentially spend a day living their preferred wealthy lifestyle.

@hothighpriestess what are you doing on your role play day? 🤭🎀 ♬ original sound - daydream

“You do not have to spend any money to do this,” she clarified. “I’m talking, do a hot girl walk in your dream neighborhood, go window shop on Rodeo Drive or Fifth Avenue, watch vlogs of people who live your dream lifestyle, and visualize yourself in that vlog.”

This role-play day can look significantly different depending on the individual. Based on your unique goals and aspirations, imagine what a day in the life of your fulfilled and wealthy self would look like, and pretend this day is reality.

Perl advised viewers to take it one step further and write a journal entry as if they really lived a day out of their dream life. Get creative, be specific, and include sensory details. Where did you go? What did you see and hear? How did you feel?

“We’re going to have to normalize astronomical wealth,” she emphasized. “The more normalized it feels to you, the more regulated your nervous system is around it, the faster you will manifest that wealth.”

Perl emphasized the importance of reframing your understanding of money.

By exposing yourself to the identity and lifestyle you crave, observing it more as a potential reality rather than an unattainable dream, this lifestyle will become more easily accessible to you. As you open your energy to receive and claim this wealth, more opportunities and ideas will cross your path.

Of course, it’s important to continue doing the research and work necessary to achieve your goals. But through those efforts in tandem with manifestation practices, you’ll attain stronger results.

In another video, Perl revealed how she grew up poor and as an immigrant. Because of her family’s struggle, from a young age, they programmed her subconscious mind to view money as a scarce resource.

“My entire upbringing I was told that money doesn’t grow on trees, money is the root of all evil, even when money comes, it doesn’t last,” Perl expressed. “These beliefs were slowly instilled into me and into my subconscious. Even when I consciously wanted and desired wealth, my subconscious would prevent me from ever taking action to achieve it because it didn’t deem money as safe or reliable.”

By learning how to rewire her mindset, Perl transformed her life and got herself to where she is today. She expounded on how she did this.

“I began understanding that my bank account consistently reflected my self-talk around money,” she explained. “The way that we attract wealth is by completely reprogramming our mindset. We have to start instilling the belief that money is readily available because it is.”

“You have to have the beliefs and the self-talk and the subconscious mindset of a millionaire for you to take the actions that a millionaire takes to get there,” she added.

By doing the work and trusting in your manifestations, your wealth will gradually transform.

While this “role-play” method might seem delusional to some, it offers hope and inspiration to others. When you are doing everything you can and more to grow your income and create wealth, but you feel discouraged or impatient, an effective way to combat these feelings is by visualizing yourself living the life you are working towards.

Whether you dream of owning your own business, traveling the world, buying a house, or simply growing in your career, see the dream clearly in your mind, embody this lifestyle, reprogram your beliefs surrounding money, and set aside “role-play” days to act out these visualizations so they feel even more real.

What better way to remember your end goal than by emulating others who have already achieved it and putting yourself in their shoes? If they can do it, so can you.

The key to this method is to truly believe that this lifestyle is possible — better yet, believe it’s already yours.

It can be challenging to believe you are rich when you may be struggling, but manifestation is a powerful tool when used correctly.

As the law of attraction suggests, “positive thoughts bring positive results.” If you find yourself constantly stressing about your finances, worrying about the future, and feeling irrevocably stuck, then you’ll only continue to attract negative outcomes in your life.

But if you can adopt a positive perspective on your situation, live mindfully and intentionally, and believe in the possibility of growth, you’ll attract everything you desire.

