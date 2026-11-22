A study by Clemson University and UCLA found that there have always been introverts who often prefer to spend most of their time alone, and guess what? I'm one of those lucky, indoor cat-type people.

Of course, many happy homebodies like moi still appreciate and enjoy our social interactions. However, many of the things I'd actually make time to leave the house for often come down to vibes: the right time, right environment, right people, and right social battery. Without all those things aligning in the universe in a particularly rare way, honestly? I'd probably be happier staying home.

Even the happiest homebodies will leave the house for a few special things:

1. Retail therapy, especially if it's on sale

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Sometimes, being in large groups at the store or running errands can be equally draining for people who prefer solitude to interacting with close friends. It's all about the subtle and unsuspecting small talk and interactions, which are especially draining for homebodies whose social battery is in limited supply.

However, retail therapy can also be a great way to get social interaction when they feel rested but don't have anyone to talk to. It's kind of like the concept of being around people rather than with people. Psychologist Dr. Forrest Talley explained that it may even be temporarily beneficial for coping with complex emotions in the moment, if it's used in moderation for homebodies to handle larger issues.

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2. A skinny vanilla latte, hold the sugar

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Sometimes, a homemade coffee just doesn't taste the same. That's why fancy coffees and lattes outside of the house are some of the things true homebodies will actually make time to leave the house for, especially if they're in dire need of a quick caffeine fix and there's a Starbucks drive-through.

Even if it means spending a bit more money, they'll do it, especially if they're committing to meeting a close friend or loved one out of the house. They may have a preference for solitude, but that doesn't mean they have to engage in it all the time, or similarly, engage in it at home all the time, a Santa Clara University study found.

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3. A road trip, with or without someone in shotgun

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Even if it's just driving around and coming home, rather than taking a road trip to a destination, this kind of solace and intentionality can often help homebodies to recharge their social batteries if they're still feeling overstimulated at home.

A quick jaunt in the car can also help them to cope with any anxiety they may have associated with their cars: the feeling that they're always going somewhere when they're driving, but if they just listen to music and drive without a destination, it can be much more calming. Especially if they're cruisin' around on an open road and through less populated cities, an Ohio State University study found, it's worth getting out for.

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4. A walk in nature with a furry lil' pal

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A study by the University of Stavanger and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology found that taking a nature walk regularly can drastically improve mental health, reducing risks for depression and anxiety; bonus points if it's with a pet who's like company without all the human chit-chat that's so darn draining.

Here's the thing about homebodies most folks don't get: They don't mind a chill in the air or a brief period of rain, especially if it's part of their routine, and sometimes it's nice for them to walk among other people, rather than feel forced to chat, even if it's just passersby on a trail.

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5. Seeing a movie in a theater that has reclining seats

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Even if they're not seeing a movie with someone else, going entirely alone is one of the activities that many homebodies always make time to leave the house for during the week. It's an introverted person's heaven! They get to be around some people, while still having space, privacy, and a seat heater that reclines, bonus if you can order popcorn without getting up. Divine.

They're not forced to entertain small talk or superficial conversations; in fact, if they do talk to someone, it often has the added layer of depth from the film. Luckily, seeing movies alone often also protects concentration and elicits more sentimental reactions, according to a study from Connecticut College, because nobody's around to distract them.

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6. A really good restaurant everyone's been raving about

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Who could pass up a really good restaurant or a brand-new bakery? Some things, like a perfectly crisp croissant or an amazing flatbread pizza straight from the oven, are irresistible, even for passionate homebodies. Considering that social eating and connection over food also tend to create social bonding and community — eating and yapping go hand-in-hand, after all — it's not surprising that homebodies find solace in a warm, friendly restaurant, a University of Oxford study found.

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7. A deep-tissue spa appointment with their fave masseuse

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Whether it's a lavender oil deep-tissue massage with your girl Cindy, a nail appointment to fix those cuticles, or a quiet sound bath at a yoga studio, when they're feeling overstimulated but don't want to engage with other people, they'll do a silent self-care activity outside of the house for much-needed respite. For homebodies, that's the definition of Heaven on Earth.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.