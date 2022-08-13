The Most Common Personality Type — Revealed

While everyone has their own unique personality type, on the Myers-Briggs scale, there are only 16 types in total.

So what is the most common personality type?

ISFJ is the most common personality type.

The Myers & Briggs Foundation estimates that the ISFJ personality type makes up about 13.8% of the population, making it the most prevalent of all Myers-Briggs personality types. That's on the complete opposite end of the spectrum of the INFJ, which is the rarest personality type.

What are the ISFJ personality traits?

The four traits that make up the ISFJ personality type are introversion, sensing, feeling, and judging.

ISFJs are warm in their own ways. They are responsible and give attention to the little details every day. But to really understand what makes them unique, here is a rundown of the ISFJ personality.

Caring

Steady and committed, ISFJs will make sure everyone is taken care of before tending to their own needs. They have a deep sense of responsibility to others and will show they care by helping out.

ISFJs want others to know they are reliable and can be trusted to do what is expected of them. Even if they are busy, they will drop everything and see to it their friends and loved ones are happy and safe.

Compassionate

No matter what, they will make sure whoever they are talking to feels good about themselves. ISFJs don’t believe in tearing someone down and would rather avoid conflict.

Being with an ISFJ feels like a whole other world where anger, jealousy, and malice don’t exist. They want you to know how much you matter to them and will make sure you know how they feel about you.

Traditional

ISFJs enjoy contributing to established structures of society. This means they stick to the script in a sense and rarely go against the rules.

Advertisement Losing weight can be a difficult journey for many people. Build healthy habits with Noom, a healthy lifestyle program backed by science & research.

Click here to Learn More.

They also are focused on fulfilling their duties to show their loyalty, particularly when they are taking care of the needs of other people. ISFJs are committed to the long haul and will not let someone down without good reason.

Practical

Occasionally, ISFJs can be conscientious and methodical, meaning they never go out and act on a whim or even advise others to do so either. To them, they don’t want to make any mistakes and would rather get the best result without any detours.

Also conventional and grounded, they see the bigger picture in many situations. Never is a time when they rush into something without assessing the possibilities.

ISFJs in Relationships

When in a relationship, ISFJs are generally very giving and loving people to their partners. They make sure to place the needs of their significant others before their own.

Sometimes, they will have problems showing their true feelings, meaning although they prove their love by doing everything for their partner, they sometimes feel like they can’t say exactly how they feel.

ISFJs are very committed and seek lifelong relationships rather than a fling. Once they feel like a person is the perfect one for them, they hold on as long as they can.

They are dependable and put forth a lot of energy into keeping things smooth in a relationship, and would rather talk things through or ignore the conflict than end things in a big fight.

However, ISFJs might have a hard time saying no when asked to do something, even if their partner asks for too much. It can get to the point where the ISFJs feel drained rather than filled with love.

Isabell Tenorio is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love, and relationship topics.