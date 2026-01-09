Did you get the significant results you wanted in your life? Probably not if you are like most people. How can you be better? How can you finally attain the happiness you've been searching for? The answer is simple, but not easy. If you continue with precisely the same activities, as you did last year, you will get the same unwanted results.

There are five principal areas in your life, and the various activities you generate in them produce the life that you experience:

Finance and Career

Family and Work Relationships

Religious or Spiritual

Health and Exercise

Personal Development and Recreation

Your achievements in life are not perfect. Also, you have different priorities at different times. Moreover, you only have 24 hours each day, and your other resources of money, skills, energy, and effort are similarly limited in relation to what you want to accomplish.

Here are the 4 daily habits of people who live noticeably happier lives than most people:

1. They decide what deserves their energy

Anna Shvets / Pexels

When you review the results you achieved in your various life areas, select the area you want to improve. Pick an area or item that will make a big difference toward your results in life. The principle of selection should be the smallest effort that will give you the biggest results. This is your choice. You know what will give you great joy in your life.

Research found that people who deliberately organize their daily lives around whatever naturally makes them feel good are way happier overall and have better mental health. When you structure your day around the stuff that actually brings you joy instead of just grinding through what you think you should be doing, you end up experiencing more positive emotions that build on themselves.

2. They reflect on how they spend their time

Your life is mainly run by your habits. You are often your subconscious programming. This is demonstrated when you cannot remember if you locked the door or secured your car. There is nothing wrong with acting unconsciously, as life would be intolerable otherwise.

The issue, however, is that you must not act unconsciously (out of habit) 24 hours each day. You need to act consciously and be aware of that consciousness for significant periods each day.

When you decide on the area you want to impact, consider the habits you displayed in that area in the past. You then have to consciously shift some aspect of those habits to be better. For example, if you found that your available spending money was insufficient by the 3rd week of every month, you need to change some money habits.

It may be that you have to stop spending on some small, unnecessary expenditure each day that mounts up by the end of the month: $10 per day amounts to $300 by month-end. Or, you may have to substitute cheaper items for brand-name items. It may even be that you have to exchange unproductive time for an income-generating activity. You have all the information, and you know what you want. Go for it.

3. They decide what they're not budging on

Ahmet Kurt / Pexels

Unless you know what your target is, you will only hit it by mistake. If you are aimless, you have no aim. Thus, you need to know exactly what it is you want to achieve differently. This is a template that you can use:

Determine what it is you want. Clarify your desire. Believe that you can accomplish it. Consciously take consistent relevant action. Review your progress from time to time. Reward yourself appropriately, as your results improve.

Research on goal-setting showed that people with specific, clear goals consistently achieve way more than people who just tell themselves to "do their best" because vague aspirations almost never turn into real action. When your goal is concrete enough that you can actually picture what success looks like and measure whether you're getting there, your brain can better focus its energy.

4. They stay connected to their 'why'

True motivation is self-generated. Yes, our small, personal deeds are important, but true greatness arises when you are part of something bigger than yourself—something that delivers to the world an opening that moves the people of the world forward. Thus, let part of your goals embrace making humanity better.

To be better, you have to reclaim or reaffirm your vision of destiny. That is, your natural internal quest for freedom, first your individual personal freedom to express your individuality without let or hindrance. Second, to resist the oppression of others and society, which is a tremendous hurdle to overcome, as the toxicity of society can be overwhelming.

Nevertheless, you have the inborn capacity to deal with any event that comes your way. You are unstoppable. Whatever you conceive, truly believe, and take massive relevant action on, can be achieved. Be your best. It's possible.

Phillip Rochford is a development coach with more than 40 years of experience in both the corporate and personal arenas.