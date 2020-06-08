100 Self-Motivation Quotes To Get You Through This Week

Be your own motivation.

Sometimes finding the motivation to even get out of bed can be very hard — especially on Monday, when you've got the whole week ahead of you. So using some self-motivation quotes can help you feel inspired to take on the new week with a positive attitude.

It's hard to find the will to live at the beginning of the workweek, or if you are stuck at home in quarantine — doing nothing because there isn't anything to do. The best thing you can do is remind yourself that you have the chance to really find happiness and something greater to live for.

You just have to set your mind to it and try. Let yourself out of your comfort zone and see all the new opportunities out there just waiting for you.

Even if you fail a few times, you just need to get back up and start again. You will eventually find your place in life, and it may just be in a place where you least expect it.

Self-motivation is what you really need to find a new outlook on life. When you believe in yourself, you are unstoppable.

The best thing you can do is take these the best motivational quotes and make daily reminder cards that you can change out each day to keep you inspired day after day. Let them be the first thing you look at when you wake up and when you go to bed.

It's a great way to affirm to yourself that you can do it, even if you may not believe it at the moment.

Affirmations are something you need most to start believing that you are capable of so much more. When you can start to realize that you are perfect just the way you are, you will be unstoppable.

Nothing can bring you down as long as you truly feel confident in your heart and soul.

It can also be hard when you have someone in your life who puts you down or causes you to question yourself. You should never let others dictate how you should perceive yourself.

Life with other people can be hard sometimes, too, because words do hurt — especially when said by the people we love most — but you have to be able to recognize what someone is doing, and not take their words to heart.

I know, it's easier said than done, but when you don't let others hurt you, you will be so much more powerful than they could ever be. When someone puts you down and plays with your insecurities, they do so because they are weak and insecure in themselves. They want to appear stronger than they actually are.

But above all else, you are your own motivation. You have so much to live for, you just need to feel like you can do it. Remember, you are the only one that can hold yourself back.

So, instead of focusing on the negatives, look at the positives because it will change your whole perspective in life.

Take a look below at 100 of the best self-motivation quotes that will start you off on a new direction this week so you can find the inspirational messages you so desperately need right now.

1. "Remind yourself: If it was easy, everyone would do it."

2. "Stop explaining yourself and telling people everything. You owe no one any explanation of what you do"

3. "Don't downgrade your dream just to fit your reality. Upgrade your conviction to match your destiny."

4. "Nothing can bring you peace but yourself." —Ralph Waldo Emmerson

5. "Sometimes we're tested not to show our weaknesses, but to discover our strengths."

6. "Prove yourself to yourself, not others."

7. "Your greatest strength is to know exactly who you are." —Ashton Long

8. "Stop wishing, start doing."

9. "I can. I will. End of story."

10. "Do something today that your future self will thank you for."

11. "Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." —Marie Curie

12. "Sometimes you need to take risks in life because it's the only thing that will reflect your true powers."

13. "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." —Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh

14. "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." —Eleanor Roosevelt

15. "Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy." —Dale Carnegie

16. "I'll never be perfect, but I can be better."

17. "Confidence is a habit that can be developed by acting as if you already had the confidence you desire to have." —Brian Tracy

18. "Mindset is what separates the best from the rest."

19, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." —Winston Churchill

20. "A flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms."

21. "Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise."

22. "Believing in yourself is the key to success."

23. "Dream, plan, do."

24. "The best way to gain confidence is to do something you're terrified of doing."

25. "Be yourself, but always your better self." —Karl C. Maeser

26. "The real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself." —Maya Angelou

27. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." —Dr. Forrest C. Shaklee

28. "If ever you find yourself doubting you can make it through a challenge, simply think back to everything you've overcome in the past." —Karen Salmansohn

29. "This is who I am and it's OK."

30. "Stop doubting yourself, work hard, and make it happen."

31. "All we had to do is forgive ourselves wholly and completely forever thinking that we are not good enough." —Jodi Aman

32. "True confidence has no room for jealousy and envy. When you know you are great, you have no reason to hate."

33. "Lend yourself to others, but give yourself to yourself." —Michel de Montaigne

34. "It is unbelievable how enough you are."

35. "Stop fighting hard for people that don't care about you and start using your time and energy to fight for yourself." —Sonya Parker

36. "My imperfections make me beautiful."

37. "Love yourself first, because that's who you'll be spending the rest of your life with."

38. "Do or do not. There is no try." —Yoda

39. "Sometimes we're tested not to show our weaknesses, but to discover our strengths."

40. "Self-love is your superpower."

41. "You have to believe in yourself when no one else does." —Serena Williams

43. "Faith gives courage to the heart and energy to the mind to make the impossible possible."

44. "A strong positive self-image is the best possible preparation for success."

45. "Sometimes the most important thing in a whole day is the rest we take between two deep breaths." —Etty Hillesum

46. "Self-confidence is the most attractive quality a person can have. How can anyone see how great you are if you can't see it yourself?"

47. "Happiness does not depend on what you have or who you are. It solely relies on what you think." —Buddha

48. "Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness."

49. "I will not be stopped."

50. "It's never too late to be what you might have been."

51. "Believe you can and you're halfway there."

52. "The relationship with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have." —Jane Travis

53. "A brighter tomorrow is just around the corner."

54. "My self worth is not determined by others."

55. "Mistakes are just an apprenticeship to achievement."

56. "It took me a long time not to judge myself through someone else's eyes."

57. "The road to success is always under construction." —Lily Tomlin

58. "Never whine, never complain, never try to justify yourself." —Robert Greene

59. "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." —Milton Berle

60. "Whatever happens, take responsibility." —Tony Robbins

61. "If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude." —Maya Angelou

62. "Never to suffer would never to have been blessed." —Edgar Allen Poe

63. "Keep your values positive because your values become your destiny." —Mahatma Gandhi

64. "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it." —Charles R. Swindoll

65. "Every time you subtract negative, you make room for more positive."

66. "Forgive others not because they deserve forgiveness, but because you deserve peace."

67. "Two things prevent us from happiness; living in the past and observing others."

68. "Every negative experience holds the seed of transformation." —Alan Cohen

69. "When nothing is sure, everything is possible." —Margaret Drabble

70. "Never let success get to your head, and never let failure get to your heart."

71. "It's never too late for a new beginning in your life." —Joyce Meyers

72. "When you start seeing your worth, you'll find it harder to stay around people who don't."

73. "People cry not because they're weak. It's because they've been strong for too long."

74. Sorry is not enough. Sometimes, you actually have to change."

75. "There is no weapon more powerful in achieving truth than acceptance of yourself." —Swami Prajnanpad

76. "If you do what you've always done, you'll get what you've always gotten." —Anthony Robbins

77. "Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time." —Thomas Edison

78. "Avoiding certain people to protect your emotional health is not a weakness. It's wisdom."

79. Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution." —Albert Einstein

80. "There are only two options: Make progress or make excuses."

81. "Please think about your legacy, because you're writing it every day." —Gary Vaynerchuk

82. "Don't be pushed by your problems. Be led by your dreams." —Ralph Waldo Emmerson

83. "The struggle you feel today will offer the strength you need tomorrow."

84. "Everything is hard before it is easy."

85. "Be patient. Everything is coming together."

86. "Never apologize for saying what you feel. That's like saying sorry for being real."

87. "Don't wait for everything to be perfect before you decide to enjoy your life." —Joyce Meyer

88. "You owe yourself a big apology for putting up with what you didn't deserve."

89. "Whatever you believe about yourself on the inside is what you will manifest on the outside."

90. "Confidence is your best accessory. Never leave home without it."

91. "When you start believing in yourself, you'll discover how awesome you really are."

92. "When you start believing in yourself, you'll discover how awesome you really are."

93. "Whenever you had a bad day, just remember I love you."

94. "Success doesn't come from what you do occasionally. It comes from what you do consistently."

95. "Never stop believing in hope because miracles happen every day."

96. "Immerse yourself in a life that moves you." —Topaz

97. "Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever."

98. "Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence."

99. "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." —Dr. Seuss

100. "Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.