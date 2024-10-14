Life is rarely won in an overnight show of lights and splendor. Instead, the real success follows months and years of accumulated actions, often small and seemingly insignificant.

There are cheat codes that can make like a lot easier and more simple. People who use them often find that life improves and there is more time for the good stuff.

Here are 11 cheat codes that dramatically simplify your life, according to psychology:

1. Write down your top three most valuable tasks for the day

Don’t just write them down. Be clear about when and how they will get done and then do them no matter what. Research consistently highlights the importance of focusing on your top three tasks for the day, emphasizing that prioritizing and concentrating on the most critical items significantly boosts productivity, reduces stress, and helps avoid distractions by minimizing multitasking.

Studies often reference concepts like "deep work" and the negative impacts of task switching, as found in 2023 research published by WeWork.

2. Walk at least 30 minutes per day

The habit of non-strenuous movement through a town or a forest keeps you trim and creative while also being a worthwhile daily achievement to separate you from everyone else.

Research studies consistently highlight the significant health benefits of walking daily. Many studies indicate that even moderate daily steps can provide substantial health advantages. One notable study published in 2022 in the Journal of American Medical Association found a 50-70% lower risk of early death for individuals walking at least 7,000 steps per day than those walking less.

3. Read 5 pages of non-fiction per day

Reading or listening to audiobooks will fuel your curiosity for the world which you can then pour into your own remarkable creative projects.

4. Write regular letters or notes to people

Whether family or potential clients, getting into the habit of maintaining and expanding my network, even if it’s a simple DM, is one of my most cherished and impactful daily habits.

Research studies consistently show that actively maintaining and expanding a professional network is strongly linked to career success, including increased job opportunities, promotions, and access to valuable information. Key strategies include regular communication, personalized outreach, and leveraging platforms like LinkedIn to stay connected with contacts across different industries and levels.

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Vocational Behavior also highlights the importance of providing value to your network by offering support and sharing relevant knowledge.

5. Stretch

Few talk about the benefits of regular stretching. It loosens you and relaxes you. It also improves circulation and all kinds of other cool mental stuff. Do this between 45-minute work sessions like you’re Deepak Chopra training for a showdown with Bruce Lee.

Research studies indicate that stretching is essential for improving flexibility and range of motion in joints, potentially leading to better performance in physical activities, reduced risk of injuries, and improved daily functioning. However, the effectiveness of stretching for injury prevention remains somewhat debated, with some studies showing mixed results depending on the type of activity and stretching technique used, according to research in the Journal of Athletic Training.

6. Replace worrying with weird, forced laughter

Worrying is one of our biggest soul killers, and it never does us any good. Try this. When you feel worried coming on and you have a strong urge to immerse yourself in negative thoughts, laugh.

Chuckle like a clown who’s just received his paycheck. This trains the mind to associate worry with fun. You can’t lose.

While research on forced laughter is limited, existing studies suggest that even induced laughter, despite not being entirely "genuine," can still have positive effects on mood, stress reduction, and potentially even immune function, indicating a potential benefit to incorporating forced laughter techniques in certain situations. However, it's important to note that ethical considerations and potential limitations should be considered when considering forced laughter practices, a 2002 study found.

7. Meditate for 5 minutes per day

Each morning, I sit and watch my thoughts and my breath. That’s it. This small act tames my circus chimp brain and connects me to my inner ancestral warrior wisdom.

8. Spend one minute dancing like a wild person

A lot of your stresses are locked in your cardboard hips, so get moving.





9. Check over your key stats

Key indicators aren’t just for billionaire Google execs. You need to know your three or more trackable statistics that show you’re moving towards your goals. Create a spreadsheet and start tracking.

Research published in 2015 by the Annals of Cardiac Anaesthesia highlights the importance of checking statistics, particularly in scientific publications. This ensures the accuracy and reliability of findings, prevents misinterpretations, and promotes the credibility of research by identifying potential errors in statistical calculations and reporting. This is especially crucial in psychology, where statistical errors can significantly impact study conclusions.

10. Get dressed

As a functioning member of today’s society, we need to cover our human form with an arrangement of colorful rags and textiles. The last time I forgot to do this, I made it halfway through town before I realized I had nothing but a shirt on. My night in a cell that day reminded me of the significance of this habit.

In a 2021 article, Tracy Thomas, an emotional scientist, psychologist, and interventionist, calls putting effort into our appearance ― even if it’s just the tiniest bit ― “one of the most important things people can do for their emotional, mental, and psychological health.” She likens daily grooming rituals to “celebrating life” and believes such celebrations are significant right now when people spend more time dwelling on the negative.

11. Bite your tongue

Complaining is for little girls who can’t find their doll’s missing parts. Pointing out when something is wrong is a different thing entirely. But complaining — even if it’s only in the mind — will pollute your energy and infect those around you.

This is a habit of subtraction and one that will raise your frequency and bring good things effortlessly into your life. Apply these, smile, and your life will change.

According to research published in 2015 in the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology, complaining makes you feel worse. For days.

"Discussing events immediately during or after they occur forces the brain to re-live or 'rehearse' the negative emotional response," the researchers write. "This creates a stronger association in memory, exaggerating the influence of the emotional episode."

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

