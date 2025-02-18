Customer Threatens To Report Amazon Driver For Not Following Complicated Delivery Instructions

Some jobs require face-to-face interaction with others. Unfortunately, this can sometimes lead to bad interactions with customers. This one’s for our customer service, food, and delivery workers; we feel for you completely.

In a Reddit post, an Amazon delivery driver shared a recent story about dealing with a not-so-friendly customer. The unpleasant interaction centered around a complicated set of instructions the customer required for the delivery of his package. The question is: Was the driver right, and the instructions were truly absurd, or were the customer’s instructions not that complicated to begin with? Let’s find out.

A customer detailed complicated delivery instructions for all Amazon drivers and threatened to make formal complaints if they weren't followed.

To start off, when the delivery driver approached the door there was a sign that read, “Amazon drivers. If you don't follow delivery instructions on your tablets I will return the product and make a complaint about you.” As the driver wrote on Reddit, "As soon as I saw this poster on his porch I knew it’d be a problem."

When he said the instructions were complicated he wasn't kidding. The delivery instructions included finding a key “above the small door in the gutter” to access a trailer in the customer’s driveway. After reading this the driver spent way too long looking for the key in the house gutter, but it wasn't there. Eventually, the customer came outside yelling at the Amazon delivery driver for not following instructions properly.

Despite the key not being in the right place, the customer demanded that the driver open the trailer to place the package inside. After an uncomfortable exchange, the driver eventually handed the package directly to the customer, who then proceeded to insult the driver before they left the property.

Why clear delivery instructions matter.

When it comes to home deliveries, clear and concise instructions can make all the difference in ensuring a smooth and stress-free process for both the delivery driver and the customer. Unlike the customer, providing straightforward guidance gets rid of confusion, saves time, and reduces the feeling of frustration on both sides. While it may seem simple to just say, "Leave the package at the front door," more complicated requests, like hiding packages or delivering to less conventional locations, should be communicated as clearly as possible.

One common misconception of overly detailed instruction is that people often assume the delivery drivers will have specific knowledge of the location, such as in this story "above the small door in the gutter." Without clear context or a visual cue, drivers may waste precious time searching in the wrong places.

Instructions should avoid unnecessary directions and provide as much specific information as possible — such as where the key is located, what it looks like, or any notable landmarks that will make the task easier. Being direct and practical will help avoid misunderstandings and speed up the delivery process.

Simple instructions can improve the delivery experience, but threats definitely don't.

When customers provide simple yet effective delivery instructions, it helps ensure the driver can complete the job efficiently and move on to the next delivery without delays. Also, clear instructions show respect for the driver’s time. This can lead to a positive interaction if you come face to face with them.

It's worth noting that many delivery drivers, especially those working with platforms like Amazon, are on tight schedules and may have limited time to devote to any single delivery. Therefore, keeping instructions clear and direct not only helps drivers but also ensures that the customer’s package arrives without unnecessary hassle.

Ultimately, taking the time to think practically about delivery instructions is a small but important step toward creating a more positive experience for everyone involved. Clear instructions can help ensure packages are delivered safely and on time, without unnecessary confusion or conflict.

A little thought goes a long way in making life easier for delivery drivers, and it can certainly avoid the kind of tense situations that arise when customers expect drivers to read between the lines of overly complicated directions. So, be kind to your drivers, maybe even set up a little snack and water stand for them — they deserve it.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.