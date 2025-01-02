Delivery Driver Left Stranded When His Truck Was Disabled 300 Miles From Home After He Put In His 2-Week Notice

A delivery driver was angered when his company disabled his truck despite his having two weeks left on the job.

In a TikTok video, Midrange Martinez shared that he was left stranded in a state far from home because the delivery company he drove for had ignored his two-week notice.

A delivery driver was left stranded 300 miles from home after his company disabled the truck because he resigned.

In Martinez's video, he explained that his delivery truck had been disabled by the company he worked for while he was making deliveries in Pittsburgh, which was 300 miles away from his home in Ohio. Recording his predicament, Martinez managed to get on the phone with someone who worked at the delivery company and was informed that they all thought he'd quit already.

"If you got somebody coming to get the truck, they disabled the truck," the worker at the delivery company informed Martinez. Dumbfounded, Martinez listened as the employee told him that the company's owner had told them to transfer all of the information over and essentially lock Martinez out of his truck while he was still driving it.

When Martinez questioned why the company would disable his truck, the employee responded that he was told Martinez had quit the job. "I said I put my 2 weeks in!" Martinez said incredulously. "I just told him I'll put my 2-week notice in today."

The driver was forced to call HR to clear up the confusion.

The employee reassured him that he had no idea Martinez was still employed and was only relaying the information he'd heard from the owner.

Angered, Martinez argued that he needed his truck to be turned back on immediately because, without it, he had no way of getting back home to Ohio.

"You have to call HR, man," the employee told him. Martinez and the employee went back and forth before Martinez assured him that he had somebody who would be able to come and get him, but the situation was just incredibly inconvenient.

In the comments section, many people argued that this exact scenario is why it's best to skip handing in a 2-week notice to their employers and simply quit on the spot.

Many adults have quit their jobs without giving a manager the standard 2-week notice.

A survey conducted by Clever Real Estate of 1,000 U.S. adults who quit their jobs in the last year found that 22% gave the standard two weeks’ notice, 10% left right after resigning, and 13% ghosted the company.

The top reason why most working-class adults would quit without giving any type of notice was due to the work environment. In the survey, 31% of people cited a toxic boss or overall environment that drove them to quit on the spot.

Generally, a resignation letter is just a common courtesy and helps an employer figure out how much time they have to find a replacement and start the transition of bringing someone new onto the team.

"As long as you communicate your circumstances honestly with your employer and seek their understanding," not giving a full two-week notice shouldn’t be the end of the world, Angela Justice, former chief people officer at TCR2 and executive coach at Justice Group Advisors, told U.S News.

She emphasized, however, that it’s still important to "give as much notice as possible to demonstrate your professionalism and minimize disruption."

However, in this specific circumstance with Martinez, he had followed the correct protocol and given his boss a 2-week heads-up that he would be quitting and finding employment somewhere else.

It seems petty to disable his truck and leave him stranded in a completely different state just because he no longer wants to work there.

Actions like this only prove to the existing employees at the company that they are clearly not valued as individuals.

