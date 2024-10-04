Amazon Manager Tells Potential Employees That A Position At The Company Is 'Not For The Faint Of Heart' — 'Sounds Horrid'

While Amazon may be a beloved shopping destination for countless people, the world's largest company, with an estimated $2 billion in revenue, isn't quite so glamorous behind the scenes. In fact, many Amazon employees have been vocal about the lack of consideration and unfit working environments they've been subjected to while working for the company.

However, Amazon executives aren't too troubled by the criticisms, and seem to be encouraging a toxic workplace environment. In a since-deleted LinkedIn post, an Amazon Pathways Operations manager named Joseph Black bluntly pointed out that working at Amazon is only for those who are about the hustle and grind.

The Amazon manager told potential employees that a position at the company is 'not for the faint of heart.'

"Let’s be honest — Amazon isn’t a place where you coast. It just isn’t. If you’re looking for a cushy ride, this isn’t it. Amazon is where the grind never stops, and the pressure is relentless," he began in his post.

Black explained that Amazon employees aren't coddled when they feel stressed or overwhelmed and that they must adhere to deadlines no matter their mental state.

These numbers "don't sleep," Black wrote, which, in toxic manager speak, means that employees shouldn't either. They should be working around the clock.

The Amazon manager seems to celebrate the grind over the health and well-being of his employees.

It doesn't seem as if Black is taking into account the fact that burnout is a real phenomenon.

Society for Human Resource Management's (SHRM) Employee Mental Health in 2024 Research Series, released for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, found that 44% of 1,405 surveyed U.S. employees feel burned out at work, 45% feel "emotionally drained" from their work, and 51% feel "used up" at the end of the workday.

"Every day is a test — a test of your resilience, your grit, and your ability to deliver, no matter what. There are no handouts here. You earn your spot by pushing through the tough days, making hard decisions, and never settling for just 'good enough,'" Black continued.

He stressed that while working at Amazon is tough, it's exactly the reason why people want to work there. Amazon employees supposedly aren't there for the "easy wins," but are instead wanting to push the boundaries instead of quitting.

While it's reasonable to expect a certain standard from your employees, you shouldn't want them to feel as if their job needs to be their entire life.

It's been proven that employees who feel overworked aren't more productive than the ones who are allowed to take breaks, use their PTO, and aren't expected to work long past their designated hours.

Black's insistence that working at Amazon is something to be proud of because of their "grind culture" is just corporate jargon that means employees are expected to put work before everything else, even fair pay.

Amazon has been accused of mistreating its employees.

Amazon has long-faced accusations about the way its employees are treated. In February 2023, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued citations to three Amazon warehouses for unsafe working conditions, including failing to keep workers safe, ergonomic hazards, and not providing safe workplaces.

In a study released by the University of Illinois Chicago’s Center for Urban Economic Development, which included responses from 1,484 current Amazon workers across 42 states and 451 facilities, Amazon workers admitted to suffering physical injuries and mental stress on the job as a result of the company’s extreme focus on speed and pervasive surveillance.

Nearly 70% of Amazon employees who participated in the survey said they’ve had to take unpaid time off due to pain or exhaustion suffered on the job in the past month, while 34% have had to do so three or more times.

About 64% of workers who participated in the survey said they feel the safety of workers is a high priority at Amazon, but that sentiment is lower among those who reported negative impacts on their physical health from the job.

The complaints don't stop there. Amazon has been accused of paying their employees unfair wages for the amount of work they do.

The list seemingly goes on and on. There's nothing glamorous about working for a company that doesn't prioritize the safety and mental health of its workers but demands they work twice as hard when they're not even getting paid fairly in the first place.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.