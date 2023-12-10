Amazon Driver Shares 3 Items She Doesn’t Get Paid Enough To Deliver To Your Door

As the holidays approach, your Amazon delivery drivers are busier than ever dropping off endless gifts and packages. Between the long days with little to no breaks, one Amazon employee is urging others to consider their delivery drivers this busy holiday season and refrain from ordering certain items.

Instead, make the trip to the store and spare your drivers from the added backache.

Here are three items your Amazon delivery drivers need to get paid more to deliver to your door.

Jennifer Monique is one of the many Amazon delivery drivers working tirelessly this season to ensure that people are getting all of their essentials for the upcoming holidays.

She shared on TikTok the three items that people often ordered that she claimed drivers did not get paid enough to deliver.

1. Pick up cat litter from the pet store.

While litter is something that many cat owners go through quickly and ordering it online is certainly convenient, it's a major headache for overworked delivery drivers. One package of litter can weigh up to 20 pounds. Monique explained that she had to lug her fair share of cat litter to people’s doors, and it was not an easy job.

2. Dog food in bulk is another dreaded delivery item.

This is another pet item that is no walk in the park to carry around. Dog food is often sold in bulk, and that's a lot to lift.

“Some of these dog foods are like 80 pounds!” Monique said. “What size dogs do y’all have in your houses? Why is the dog food and the kitty litter so heavy?”

3. Leave your driver a drink of bottled water if you order bottled water.

Most of us are aware of just how heavy these can get, considering that they are sold in packs of up to 24.

Monique pleaded on TikTok, “They don’t pay us enough to be lifting cat litter, bottled water, and dog food.”

Over time, the endless orders of these heavy items can get overwhelming considering the thousands of stops they have to make.

Additionally, some people want their delivery drivers to do more than leave their items on their doorsteps. They want them to come inside and set up their orders for them.

“Don’t ask me to bring [anything] in your house unless you got a plate for me!” Monique joked.

Some of the heavy packages Monique had to deliver consisted of literal weight sets. On top of all of the cat litter, dog food, and water bottles, it was no wonder she felt the need to post her public service announcement.

There are currently around 275,000 Amazon delivery drivers making the rounds this holiday season. They typically deliver 170 to 350 packages per shift depending on their location.

However, during the holiday season, their routes get much more hectic and some drivers end up working six days a week.

Amazon delivery drivers are the unsung Santas of our holiday season. While we can't offer them cash tips, taking Monique’s advice and skipping the heavy orders goes a long way.

Leaving out snacks and water also doesn’t hurt!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.