Homeowners Association Member Fines Neighbor $25 A Package For Having Too Many Amazon Boxes On His Front Porch

A viral clip of a member of a homeowners association has ruffled many people's feathers after he found an issue with the number of packages on his neighbor's front porch. The doorbell camera footage was reposted on TikTok by Jeremiah Knight who explained that the internet was enraged over the absurdity of the entire situation.

A member of the homeowners association fined his neighbor $25 a package for having too many on their front porch.

In doorbell camera footage from the person's home, multiple delivery drivers could be seen walking up to the front porch and dropping off various packages. At the end, the homeowner had around five packages stacked up in front of their door.

In the next clip, a member of the homeowners association approached the doorbell camera and announced he was someone who "keeps track of a neighborhood."

"You have a ton of packages on your porch. You can order as much as you want, but you can't keep them on your porch," the homeowners association member said. "They've been there all day. I've been watching from my house down the street."

This person then explained exactly where his house was before admitting that he'd just been looking out his window and staring at the packages on his neighbor's front porch. Not being able to take it anymore, the homeowners association member said he thought all of the packages were "ugly" and demanded that they bring them into their house so he didn't have to see them anymore.

"I don't get how you have so much money," he continued. "You just order stuff nonstop. Because of this, I'm quite upset as of right now. You are getting a fine for this. All these packages out there, it's $25 per package."

Since this person had around five on their front porch, they were being threatened with a $125 fine in total.

He claimed that they could pay the fine with cash, check, or card.

The member of the homeowners association explained that if they had any questions about the fine, then he was around to answer anything and give clarification. Following the end of the clip, Knight admitted that not only did this person seem like a nightmare, but living in a neighborhood like that didn't seem appealing at all.

"This guy is a peeping tom. Who says they're just staring at packages all day?" he said incredulously. "They've been there for more than six hours. $25 a box? What kind of place is this?"

In the comments section, people were flabbergasted that such a thing was even allowed, with one TikTok user writing, "That's why I don't have a house close to anyone." Another user added, "Show me the rules ... how many is too many?"

Photo: TriggerPhoto / Canva Pro

Not only is the homeowners association member's claim that he was tired of seeing the packages on his neighbor's front porch an example of invasive behavior but there's a serious lack of justification for fining someone. In no world is it anyone's business what kind of packages their neighbor is ordering and how long they stay on their front porch.

The lack of concrete community-wide standards about packages makes it seem as if the fine is simply coming from him rather than the homeowners association, and in that case, no one should be required to pay any amount of money over something as frivolous as packages on their porch. Rightfully so, this incident has sparked outrage and there should be more of an emphasis on the importance of respecting your neighbor's privacy.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.