The 100 Best Crown Chakra Affirmations For Divine Connection & Spiritual Awakening

The root chakra, sacral chakra, solar plexus chakra, heart chakra, throat chakra, third eye chakra, and the seventh chakra, known as the crown chakra, are the main energy centers inside of you that keep your body, mind, and spirit grounded and connected to the divine.

Your crown chakra is located at the top of the head and is thought to be the source of your creativity, abundance, and love for other people and yourself. So, naturally, when your crown chakra is open, you exude a pure beautiful radiant light that puts you in the frequency of creativity, abundance, health, happiness, and love.

A blocked crown chakra not only affects your physical body, but also blocks your spiritual connection to the divine source. A slow-moving or overactive crown chakra can inhibit your ability to receive guidance from a higher power, impacting your decisions and well-being. The dysfunction can cause you to be closed off to ideas and thoughts, disassociated from your body, and ungrounded.

Crown chakra affirmations can help to remove any blockages and regulate your chakra so energy flows through it freely, creating a sense of balance and getting you reconnected to the universe.

How to Use Affirmations for the Crown Chakra

Crown chakra affirmations work like any other mantras of positivity repeated consistently. They create the energy we seek within our bodies and allow our desires to manifest in reality.

You should view crown chakra affirmation as the epitome of "faking it ‘til you make it." You start out combating any negative thoughts and feelings you are carrying with them and, eventually, you begin to believe your own words.

Affirmations can be used during meditation to get you laser-focused on what you want out of life instead of what you want to avoid. Think of them as a roadmap on your path toward enlightenment and positivity.

You have the option of speaking them out into the world or writing them down, which can be especially powerful in drilling them into your psyche.

Do crown chakra affirmations really work?

You may have heard about the power of affirmations before and assumed that it was some mystical practice reserved for the most spiritual of people. But the ability of affirmations to change your reality has been scientifically proven.

Crown chakra affirmations rely the illusory truth effect, a phenomenon discovered by the National Library of Medicine that says when you hear something over and over again, it starts to become true to you. That is the reason people tend to believe mistruths that are perpetuated time and time again.

These impactful affirmations work to shift the energy in and around you and extend the positivity to your environment, influencing it to align with your expectations.

100 Best Crown Chakra Affirmations

All crown chakra affirmations can help to restore balance in your life, but using ones that are dedicated to a specific purpose will be most effective. As long as you know what you want, pick the right words and practice consistently, you will manifest your dreams in no time.

Crown Chakra Affirmations For Spiritual Awakening

1. I am my highest, most authentic self.

2. I am pure, beautiful, radiant light.

3. My inner light heals my body, mind, and spirit.

4. I am at peace.

5. I release doubt and welcome faith.

6. I am aligned with the highest vibrational frequency of love.

7. I know deep inner peace.

8. Everything is connected.

9. I am connected to all that is.

10. In a world of darkness, I walk in faith, light, and love.

11. I trust the universe to keep me safe.

12. I am letting go of all attachments.

13. I surrender to the loving will of the universe.

14. I am source energy and can do anything.

15. I am a divine being.

16. I am aligned with the highest frequency of love.

17. Eternal peace flows through me.

18. Light flows through me, healing my mind, body, and spirit.

19. I give my need to control to the universe and surrender to its power.

20. I am always one with the universe.

21. The world is my teacher.

22. The light and energy of the universe flows through me.

23. I am in harmony with the universe.

24. I am constantly evolving.

25. My soul chose this life experience.

Crown Chakra Affirmations For Divine Connection

26. I have unshakeable faith in my divine connection.

27. I am worthy of divine guidance.

28. I am connected to the wisdom of the universe.

29. I am guided by a higher power and inner wisdom.

30. I am an extension of the universe.

31. I release doubt and welcome faith.

32. I have the answers within and the power to access them.

33. My body is a beautiful home for my radiant soul.

34. I openly accept spiritual guidance from a higher power.

35. I have sacred divinity within me.

36. I am eternally connected to the divine source.

37. I let go and allow the universe to reveal its plan for me.

38. I am divinely connected, inspired, and guided by the universe.

39. My crown chakra is open and perfectly balanced.

40. I trust the universe to give me what I need.

41. I accept and receive divine energy to flow throughout my Chakras.

42. I am deeply and unconditionally loved by the universe.

43. I am spiritually connected to my higher self.

44. I am worthy of unconditional love and divine energy.

45. I am a divine being.

46. I am aligned with my source of truth.

47. I am protected, inspired, and guided by the universe.

48. I’m always divinely and lovingly guided.

49. I trust my intuition and the wisdom of the universe.

50. I am divinely guided.

Crown Chakra Affirmations For Self-Knowledge

51. I am a spiritual being in a physical body.

52. I let go of relationships that no longer serve me.

53. I am love and light.

54. I am aligned with my soul’s purpose.

55. I am loved, cherished, and adored.

56. I vibrate at a frequency of appreciation and joy.

57. The information I need comes to me easily.

58. Everyday I feel more connected to my spirit.

59. All is well in my world.

60. I enjoy the little things in life.

61. I am open to knowing myself more deeply.

62. I am joyful.

63. I am healing all levels of my being.

64. My life is beautiful and sacred.

65. I am cooperative with the universe.

66. Death is nothing to be afraid of because I transcend my physical body.

67. I am more than my ego self.

68. I am on the edge of creation.

69. I observe my challenges with curiosity and a willingness to learn.

70. I know that everyone is doing the best they can.

71. I surrender to the highest good for all.

72. I have unlimited possibilities.

73. I am fully aware and awake.

74. I tap into my inner wisdom.

75. I can achieve anything.

Crown Chakra Affirmations For Healing & Positive Energy

76. I live in the present moment.

77. My actions and decisions are guided by my highest self.

78. Abundance is the natural result of my gratitude for life.

79. I am at the height of my authenticity.

80. I am becoming more enlightened each day.

81. Separation is an illusion. I am connected to everything.

82. I am in a constant state of bliss.

83. I love and except myself.

84. I am in harmony with nature and animals.

85. My experiences are joyous.

86. Prosperity flows to me with ease.

87. I believe all is well.

88. I have let go of the past.

89. I release all guilt and negativity.

90. I understand my life’s purpose.

91. I know what I need to be my best self.

92. I do what feels right for me.

93. I am growing and expanding consistently.

94. I forgive easily and move on.

95. My path is divinely guided.

96. I have nothing but good intentions.

97. I know how powerful I am.

98. I am watching my beautiful like unfold before me.

99. I am on the right track.

100. I am open to new ideas.

