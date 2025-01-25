A CEO received criticism online after sharing the bizarre qualification he has for working with him. While most bosses look for competent workers with adequate experience, Alon Arvatz, the CEO of PointFive, a software development company in New York City, has a different prerequisite on his mind — height.

The CEO refuses to work with anyone shorter than him

"Why do I choose to work only with people who are MUCH taller than me?" Arvatz began his LinkedIn post. “At PointFive we believe in surrounding ourselves with individuals who are 'taller' than us in their respective fields. This means bringing on board professionals who possess skills, knowledge, and experiences that surpass our own."

Advertisement

It, of course, makes sense to surround yourself with people with greater skills, knowledge, and experience — that's the only way to learn. However, Arvatz seems to take this mindset quite literally, only hiring people who are physically taller than him.

Juice Dash | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The CEO even shared photos of himself next to colleagues who tower over him.

His grandfather taught him this philosophy.

“This mindset isn’t new to me," Arvatz shared. "My grandfather, standing at [5 feet 6 inches], married my grandmother, who was [5 feet 9 inches] — nearly a head taller. He always mentions that thanks to her, he got tall kids. I would always sit next to him, impressed by how it never threatened him, but actually made him admire her more for her strengths."

While Arvatz said he did not inherit his grandmother’s height, he always kept his grandfather’s words in mind. Rather than feel threatened by those who were metaphorically taller than him in his field, he actively chose to seek them out and collaborate with them.

Advertisement

"I am always attracted to work with people who are 'taller' than me and admire them for what they do that I just can’t," he wrote. “True leadership isn’t about being the tallest tree in the forest. It’s about creating an environment where others can grow to their full potential — even if they end up casting a shadow over you."

While the philosophy is a sound concept, many found it odd that Arvatz took it so too literally.

A person’s height is not indicative of how successful they will be in the workforce.

There are plenty of people who are considered short by societal standards who are some of the most advanced in their careers. Kevin Hart, who stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall, sells out football stadiums. Mahatma Gandhi, who was 5 feet 4 inches, didn’t need to be the tallest person in the room to ignite freedom across the world.

Advertisement

Those who are physically shorter than you may very well be beyond your height metaphorically in the workforce and can offer some pivotal advice.

Arvatz was likely hyperbolic in his post or joking about the physical height qualification. Chances are he shared photos featuring the two tallest members of his workforce. Regardless, bosses should never overlook capable employees due to their physical appearance.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.