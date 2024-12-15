CEO Refuses To Hire Job Candidates Who Have This Particular Response To Common Interview Question

Even if you spend all of your time prepping for a job interview and crafting the perfect response to every possible question, there's still no guarantee of a job offer.

One CEO says that your response to one commonly asked question can get your resume thrown in the trash, even if you aced the entire interview.

The CEO refuses to hire job candidates who claim that they can start right away.

Gary Shapiro, the chief executive officer of the U.S. trade association Consumer Technology Association (CTA), recently spoke with CNBC about what he considers to be “red flags” from job candidates during interviews.

Controversially, Shapiro believes that when a candidate is asked how soon they can start, right away or within two weeks is not a good answer — at least if they are currently employed. According to him, this shows a lack of dedication and loyalty.

“They don’t get the job because they’ll treat us the way they treat that former employer,” he told CNBC Make It. “I want an [employee] with a level of commitment to their organization — even if they don’t love their job — where they won’t leave their employer hanging.”

Shapiro insisted that how people leave their jobs is “very important” and that departing on good terms makes all the difference in the world. He doesn't want to employ job hoppers or people who will abandon their positions without warning.

Shapiro applied this principle when hiring a chief operating officer.

He asked the woman he eventually hired how soon she would be able to start, and her response was ideal. She said that she would need six weeks to transition from her former job.

“I was very thankful she answered [that way],” he recalled. “I said, ‘That’s perfect. You got the job.’”

Of course, if you are currently unemployed, this standard doesn't apply.

Despite Shapiro’s beliefs, a two-week notice is industry standard — and not even a requirement.

Giving employers a resignation notice is not legally required, but it is proper etiquette.

The average amount of time it takes a company to fill an open position is 42 days. Giving your employers at least a two-week notice before you leave is a common courtesy and a respectful way to leave things.

However, respect goes both ways.

A 2021 poll conducted by Pew Research Center found that lack of respect is one of the most common reasons employees leave their jobs, with 57% of respondents claiming they quit because they felt disrespected at work.

When workers feel valued and appreciated by their employers, they are far less likely to leave them scrambling to fill their positions once they leave. They will want to leave on good terms and keep communication open.

However, if they feel disrespected, they will feel far more comfortable burning bridges on their way out. After all, why should they show loyalty to a company that shows none to them?

While employers deserve the respect and dedication of their workers, employees deserve — but rarely get — the same treatment.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.