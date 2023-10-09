Many women scoff at the idea of dating shorter men, and a 2013 poll claims it's actually the vast majority of women. According to the survey by High And Mighty, 70 percent of women say a man under six feet wouldn't stand a chance with them. Ouch!

For starters, society has taught us that men are "supposed" to be taller than women, but if we go by that archaic rationale, then I should be in the kitchen cooking up a pot roast for my boyfriend. Then, of course, there's the equally antiquated idea that men who are vertically challenged are somehow less masculine.

A 2013 study from the dating site AYI looked at 50,000 interactions over two months and discovered that the likelihood that a man under 5-foot-9 is contacted by a Manhattan or Bronx woman online is just 1.2 percent. Whoa.

But after we surveyed mental health experts about what qualities matter or don't matter to their clients looking for lifelong partners, we discovered that shorter men are actually husband material. In fact, a 2014 study found that the rate of divorce among short men is significantly less than among average and tall men.

Here are 8 legit reasons short guys make the best husbands:

1. They are intimate more frequently

A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine looked at the love lives of heterosexual men who have steady female partners. They found that the lucky dudes getting it on the most were 25 to 29 years old, weighed less than 172 pounds ... and were 5-foot-9 or under. See, size matters.

2. They're chock-full of confidence

In a world where short guys are often overlooked simply because of their height, they manage to make up for it in confidence. While some may be deemed cocky, in the same vein a woman is considered a "jerk" simply because she knows what she wants, short guys are brewing with security.

In fact, the Napoleon Complex is actually code for ridiculously ambitious. As we know now, Napoleon wasn't exactly as short as we thought; he was actually of average height for the time. Those on the shorter side sometimes feel like they have something to prove, and with that being the case, they totally kill it when it comes to professional success.

3. They make you feel like a supermodel when you stand next to them

Look at all the models in the world. What do the majority of them have in common? Usually, they're taller than the men they date, because, well ... that's just the height card they were handed. You may never have Gisele's perfect genes, but being a few inches taller than your partner is one step closer to at least almost fulfilling those "I'm a model!" dreams.

4. They have a longer life expectancy

Men who are on the shorter end of the height spectrum live, on average, two years longer than taller men. And a recent new study of 8,000 men found that it may be related to a gene that's linked to longevity. Those below 5-foot-2? They actually live the longest.

5. They're more committed

Research from New York University found that short men are significantly less likely to get divorced than average and tall men. While tall men want to get married earlier, their marriages don't last like those of short men. When it comes to love, short is long-lasting.

6. They give you more options when dating

The average height for men is 5-foot-9 and NOT six feet. Once you drop that absurd height requirement, you'll double, and maybe even triple, your chances for love.

7. They're easier to match in height during intimacy

When you're lying down getting it on, who even notices height? In fact, the closer your man is to you in height, the more perfectly things are going to line up. It's a tricky feat to be 5-foot-1 and try to kiss your 6-foot-2 boyfriend during intimacy, but that problem is solved once you indulge in the shorter crop of guys.

8. Their height prevents you from standing on your tippy toes

Another great thing about dating short men is you can say goodbye to kinks in your calf muscles from all that standing on your toes to reach the mouth of your love. Score.

Shorter men can be just as hot and just as charming as tall men. If you're the type who can't see past height then you're likely to be missing out on something really great. So don't be a jerk — give the shorties out there a chance.

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets. Michelle Toglia is the Executive Editor at Elite Daily, overseeing the site's entertainment, news, style, dating, and experiences coverage.