CEO Says There Are Certain Jobs Attractive People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Do

Certain qualities are required for every job. But is it possible that some people could possess physical qualities that are wrong for a certain job?

Obviously jobs like model and actor come with the preconceived notion that you are attractive. One CEO thinks there are some more everyday jobs that attractive people are not well suited for.

A CEO is of the belief that some jobs just aren’t made for attractive people.

Chelsea Fagan is the CEO of The Financial Diet, in addition to being an author and hostess. Fagan recently shared a video on TikTok that boasts 3.2 million views with her opinion on “hot people jobs.”

“I know this is technically discrimination,” she said, “and I’m sorry, but I am of the sincere opinion that if you are over a certain level of attractiveness, there are certain jobs that you should just not be allowed to do.”

Fagan offered a personal example to illustrate her point. “I was scrolling earlier, and I came across a video by, I mean, one of the most beautiful men I’ve ever seen,” she said. “Like, I was just sitting. I don’t even know what he said. I was just staring at his face.”

She continued, “And, of course, I went to look at his profile, and wouldn’t you know it, this man is a therapist.”

Fagan was at a loss as to how someone so attractive could actually work as a therapist.

“Like, I’m sorry, but in what world can someone who is that good-looking functionally be a therapist?” she asked. “Like, I could simply never be honest with that man. I could never be truly emotionally vulnerable. I could certainly never admit anything unflattering about myself.”

“Like, I would be doing full glam before every single appointment,” she insisted.

The CEO argued that attractiveness could be distracting in certain professions.

Fagan argued that some people should just not take on certain jobs because they’re too attractive for them.

They wouldn’t be able to be effective with what they do.

“Listen, he might be a great therapist, but that’s just not the job for someone that attractive,” she said. “And our society favors and rewards attractive people in so many ways, but certain things — you’ve just gotta sit this one out.”

Photo By: Kaboompics.com | Pexels

There is absolutely no denying that our society admires and rewards attractiveness. Pretty privilege has been proven to exist in every facet of life, from career success to social standing.

Ultimately, the question becomes, are there certain instances when it is a deterrent, as Fagan asserts?

The CEO was being sarcastic, but is she perhaps on to something?

While Fagan’s argument was humorous and all in good fun, it does present a real question: Are there some jobs that you can be too attractive for?

It turns out that this may be true. Newsweek cited a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology which found that, when applying for “less desirable” jobs, candidates deemed more attractive were typically given less consideration.

“The researchers found people interviewing and hiring for these jobs favor unattractive candidates because they perceived attractive candidates would be less satisfied with the pay and the work,” they said.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

So, that mystery seems to be solved, at least partially.

It seems that there are jobs that attractive people just aren’t a right fit for. Or that people perceive they would be a bad fit for. If they aren’t given a chance in that job, they can’t really demonstrate whether they’d be a good fit or not.

There’s also a chance being attractive could be a professional advantage.

The University at Buffalo School of Management studied why attractive people tend to get everything they want at work. The research found that being attractive on its own isn’t really enough to give you the edge professionally — it's the fact that you are treated differently if you’re attractive.

Of attractive people, the school said, “They build a greater sense of power and have more opportunities to improve nonverbal communication skills throughout their lives.”

Based on this information, there may really be such a thing as “pretty privilege.” Instead of not being right for some jobs, like Fagan said, attractive people may actually receive whatever job they want.

