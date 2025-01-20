When it comes to job applications and interviews, job seekers are often the ones who receive the most criticism on what they should and shouldn't be doing, but rarely do we see the finger being pointed at employers and hiring managers. There are certain buzzwords in a job posting that can truly turn off even the most qualified candidates, and while hiring managers may think they're selling the company by including them, it might actually be the complete opposite.

Some of the phrases were revealed in a survey conducted by StandOut CV. In it, 1,092 people were asked about the biggest job red flags they've seen and how certain words in a job posting can be a real turnoff.

Here are 9 phrases employers use in job postings that warn applicants it's not a good company to work for.

1. Winner's Mindset

While some companies may use this phrase to weed out any job seekers who won't be willing to go above and beyond, it actually ends up doing the opposite. Most companies that use this phrase end up cultivating an intense and stressful work environment because they expect all employees to give 110% of themselves without anything in return.

In fact, a "winner's mindset" mentality could just be another way for companies to get rid of employees who aren't willing to embrace an overworked and underpaid hustle. Considering many job seekers are looking for longevity in their place of employment, a high turnover rate is rather unattractive.

2. Hustle

Hustle culture is not something job seekers want anymore. Actually, it's something job seekers may have never wanted in the first place. This mindset of "living to work" is not sustainable and can lead to high levels of burnout.

According to SHRM's Employee Mental Health in 2024 Research Series, released for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, found that 44% of 1,405 surveyed U.S. employees feel burned out at work, 45% feel “emotionally drained” from their work, and 51% feel “used up” at the end of the workday.

Therefore, hustling at work should never be a priority. Instead, employers should embrace a work environment that prioritizes the importance of work-life balance because happy and rested employees are much more productive.

3. Work Hard, Play Hard

This phrase often signifies a work environment that is quite demanding and doesn't offer any reprieve from the responsibilities associated with the position. Many job seekers are becoming picky about working for a company that doesn't offer a good work/life balance, so a "work hard, play hard" mentality just isn't cutting it anymore.

Ninety-four percent of employees say work-life balance is important, and 73% consider it a core factor when choosing a job. Further, nearly half (45%) said they wouldn't accept a job that didn't offer accommodating hours.

4. Wear Many Hats

The last thing job seekers want is to apply for a role that doesn't explicitly state the responsibilities and expectations. It's one thing if someone's job title involves hopping in and out of different departments and teams, but it's another to assume that an applicant should have additional responsibilities that they aren't being paid to perform.

Research by Slack shows that over 80% of workers want a better understanding of how decisions are made, and 87% of job seekers say they look for transparency in a future workplace.

5. Fast-Paced Environment

If there's one thing that can be a huge red flag for job seekers, it is applying to a company that prioritizes fast-paced work. Usually, this means that employees are required to work long hours in a high-stress workplace because the end product is more important than their well-being.

According to the American Institute of Stress, around 83% of U.S. workers report experiencing work-related stress, and in a time when that number is as high as it is, job seekers are adamant about making sure their job isn't depleting their mental health.

6. Entrepreneurial Spirit

A job posting that has "entrepreneurial spirit" in the description of the role is code language for: Our employees will be required to do things without any direction. Just like having to wear many hats, a job seeker might find themselves stuck with projects and tasks that have nothing to do with the things that they are supposed to be doing and no indication of how to do them.

On top of that, they will have to complete these tasks without being paid what they deserve, and if there's one thing job seekers refuse to play around about, it's their pay.

According to a spring 2024 report from Aerotek, about 41% of job seekers said pay was the most important motivator when deciding to accept a new job, climbing up from 37% in spring 2023.

7. Self-Starter

Similar to having an "entrepreneurial spirit," this phrase could mean that there's little to no training once you start the position, and you may have to be responsible for figuring things out on your own as you get acclimated.

Some companies even use this as a way to cover up the fact that they have poor management, which is something many job seekers refuse to settle for.

Managers account for at least 70% of variance in employee engagement scores across business units, according to a Gallup poll. They found that great managers motivate every single employee to take action, have the assertiveness to drive outcomes, and have the ability to overcome adversity and resistance while also creating a culture of clear accountability.

8. Team Player

While being able to work harmoniously with a team is an important aspect of having a job, there's also a fine line for how this phrase is used. In some cases, employees who are expected to be a "team player" often have to accept certain conditions so they don't rock the boat, sometimes at their own expense.

Employers should always cultivate an environment where their employees can feel heard and respected without fear of isolation or condemnation. If there's pressure to always agree and conform, then employees will soon start to realize that the workplace is a dictatorship rather than a place where their ideas and suggestions are always welcome.

9. Proactive

There are definitely some roles that require employees to take a bit of initiative when it comes to completing projects and tasks without having to be explicitly told to do something, but it can be a bit of a slippery slope. Sometimes, the term "proactive" in a job posting can mean that the company has adopted a "sink or swim" mentality that leaves zero room for assistance.

Employees may be expected to solve issues on their own without any guidance or may even be ridiculed and shamed for admitting that they don't know how to do a certain task.

Expecting an employee to know how to do everything without being trained is a huge misconception, and it could be why job seekers object to this phrase.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.